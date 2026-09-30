iQOO 16 Flagship Launched: Snapdragon 8 Elite and 8400 mAh Battery

·24·Technology
iQOO 16 Flagship Launched: Snapdragon 8 Elite and 8400 mAh Battery

A new flagship in the mobile technology market, the iQOO 16 smartphone, has been officially unveiled in China. According to Ixbt.com, this device is rightfully called a "monster inside" by experts due to its advanced technical specifications and high performance. The new generation flagship incorporates the latest processor, a high-capacity battery, and advanced display technologies, with a starting price set at 6000 yuan (approximately 895 USD). This is reported by Ixbt.com reports .

The presented smartphone is one of the first devices to feature Qualcomm's newest Snapdragon 8 Elite Extreme Gen 6 processor. This chip, which demonstrates impressive power, managed to score 5.574 million points in the AnTuTu benchmark. This allows users to work seamlessly even in the most demanding games and resource-intensive applications.

Display and advanced technologies

The device is equipped with a high-quality 6.85-inch Samsung Everest screen, utilizing the new M16 material and 2K LEAD 2.0 technology. Experts note that the same display matrix may be used in the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S27 Ultra flagship. The display's global peak brightness is 2800 nits, while the local brightness reaches 10,000 nits.

Additionally, the screen supports a 165 Hz high refresh rate and 3300 Hz PWM (flicker control) technology. To protect the eyes and improve usability, the display is covered with a special anti-glare coating, and each screen is individually calibrated for brightness and color reproduction in factory conditions.

Cooling system and autonomy

A massive cooling system has been installed to prevent the smartphone from overheating. It includes an 8500 mm² vapor chamber and a three-layer heat-conducting graphite layer with a total area of 29,453 mm². This system helps maintain stable device temperatures even under heavy loads.

In terms of battery capacity, the iQOO 16 has become one of the leaders in its class. The device is powered by a massive 8400 mAh battery and supports 100W fast charging technology. This allows users to use the smartphone for a long time without worrying about power.

The device also shows high results in terms of camera capabilities. The main camera uses a 50-megapixel Sony sensor with a 1/1.3-inch optical format. The device is also equipped with a 50-megapixel Sony sensor periscope camera, which allows for high-quality zooming of distant objects.

The iQOO 16 is the first smartphone in the brand's history to launch on the new OriginOS 7 software base. The new system allows for displaying up to five active applications on the screen simultaneously. At the same time, advanced AI functions designed to create personal widgets, reminders, and other convenient tools are deeply integrated into the system.

iQOO 16Snapdragon 8 EliteSmartphonesTechnologyNews
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Abror Shuhratov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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