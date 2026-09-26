Will Manchester City be stripped of past titles and trophies

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Will Manchester City be stripped of past titles and trophies

Despite confirmed breaches of financial regulations, it is unlikely that reigning Premier League champions Manchester City will be stripped of their historic trophies won in previous years. According to BBC Sport, there is little appetite among league officials and rival clubs for stripping or reallocating titles from past seasons. This is reported by Goal.com reports .

As is known, the football world has been embroiled in intense debate following sensational reports that Manchester City were found guilty of the majority of 115 charges related to financial rules between 2009 and 2018. The eight major trophies won during that highly successful period have raised questions about whether they were won fairly.

Despite growing calls on social media for retrospective action against the club, including the stripping of titles, it is believed within the Premier League that such a move could disrupt the balance. Experts argue that such a drastic measure would not only undermine the competition's historical integrity and commercial stability but could also cast doubt on the past achievements of other teams.

Khaldoon Al Mubarak's statement and the club's position

Against the backdrop of the complex situation, Manchester City's leadership maintains its firm stance. In an open letter to fans worldwide, club chairman Khaldoon Al Mubarak emphasized that his belief in the team's innocence remains unchanged.

In his address, Al Mubarak stated that the proceedings with the Premier League are not yet concluded and that the club has no intention of backing down from proving its case. "Despite some being quick to draw their own conclusions and the noise surrounding us, nothing has changed", added the club chairman.

What penalties await the club?

Although it is highly likely the team will retain its trophies, the risk of serious sanctions by an independent disciplinary commission remains. Final hearings to determine the ultimate penalty have not yet been held, and under the regulations, the commission has the authority to impose the most appropriate punishment.

According to Goal.com, the possibility of reallocating championship titles to rivals like Manchester United and Liverpool remains purely theoretical for now. Instead, real sanctions could include massive fines, points deductions for the current season, or even expulsion from the Premier League.

Manchester CityPremier LeagueFootballEnglandKhaldoon Al Mubarak
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Jahongir Tursunov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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