Paulo Dybala could not attend the Argentina national team farewell match

Roma forward Paulo Dybala faced a serious dilemma between club and national team interests. As reported by Goal.com, Roma head coach Gian Piero Gasperini strictly forbade the Argentine player from traveling to Buenos Aires to attend Lionel Messi's farewell match for the national team. This is reported by Goal.com reports.

The Argentine Football Association had sent invitations to all 2022 World Cup winners as special guests for a match against the Benin national team at the Estadio Monumental in October. However, the coaching staff expressed concerns about long intercontinental flights and the disruption of the training process.

The coach's firm stance

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, the Giallorossi management and coaching staff are prioritizing maintaining their position in Serie A and physical recovery. Since Gian Piero Gasperini's squad is preparing for an upcoming away game in Como, he does not want players to miss three days of training.

The coach is concerned that players would endure exhausting 14-hour flights and fail to recover physically before important matches. Specifically, the trip was rejected due to the upcoming match against Como and the Champions League fixture against Real Madrid.

The player's emotional state

For Paulo Dybala, declining the invitation to attend the farewell match of a legend like Lionel Messi for the national team is emotionally difficult. Reports suggest the player sincerely wanted to watch 'La Pulga's' final match in the Albiceleste jersey, even if only from the stands.

However, professional obligations and club duties took precedence. Although Dybala has not been called up to the national team led by Lionel Scaloni recently, he has become one of the key figures for Roma this season, providing 4 assists in 5 matches.

To clarify the situation, head coach Gian Piero Gasperini is scheduled to have a personal conversation with the player during Tuesday's training session. Nevertheless, the coach's initial veto is expected to remain in effect.