Paulo Dybala could not attend the Argentina national team farewell match

·4·Sport
Paulo Dybala could not attend the Argentina national team farewell match

Roma forward Paulo Dybala faced a serious dilemma between club and national team interests. As reported by Goal.com, Roma head coach Gian Piero Gasperini strictly forbade the Argentine player from traveling to Buenos Aires to attend Lionel Messi's farewell match for the national team. This is reported by Goal.com reports.

The Argentine Football Association had sent invitations to all 2022 World Cup winners as special guests for a match against the Benin national team at the Estadio Monumental in October. However, the coaching staff expressed concerns about long intercontinental flights and the disruption of the training process.

The coach's firm stance

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, the Giallorossi management and coaching staff are prioritizing maintaining their position in Serie A and physical recovery. Since Gian Piero Gasperini's squad is preparing for an upcoming away game in Como, he does not want players to miss three days of training.

The coach is concerned that players would endure exhausting 14-hour flights and fail to recover physically before important matches. Specifically, the trip was rejected due to the upcoming match against Como and the Champions League fixture against Real Madrid.

The player's emotional state

For Paulo Dybala, declining the invitation to attend the farewell match of a legend like Lionel Messi for the national team is emotionally difficult. Reports suggest the player sincerely wanted to watch 'La Pulga's' final match in the Albiceleste jersey, even if only from the stands.

However, professional obligations and club duties took precedence. Although Dybala has not been called up to the national team led by Lionel Scaloni recently, he has become one of the key figures for Roma this season, providing 4 assists in 5 matches.

To clarify the situation, head coach Gian Piero Gasperini is scheduled to have a personal conversation with the player during Tuesday's training session. Nevertheless, the coach's initial veto is expected to remain in effect.

Paulo DybalaLionel MessiRomaGian Piero GasperiniArgentina
Share:
Telegram channelFollow on Google
Jahongir Tursunov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

Comments 0

Related news

Roma and Gian Piero Gasperini meeting: interview canceled amid transfer talksRoma and Gian Piero Gasperini meeting: interview canceled amid transfer talks7 August 02:33Lionel Scaloni announces the successor to Lionel Messi as captainLionel Scaloni announces the successor to Lionel Messi as captainYesterday 17:53Lautaro Martínez visits his former club and talks about MessiLautaro Martínez visits his former club and talks about MessiYesterday 11:58Lionel Messi to end his career with the Argentina national teamLionel Messi to end his career with the Argentina national teamYesterday 10:14Emiliano Martínez speaks about Lionel Messi's farewell matchEmiliano Martínez speaks about Lionel Messi's farewell match23 September 10:55Lionel Messi's farewell phase begins for the Argentina national teamLionel Messi's farewell phase begins for the Argentina national team22 September 23:51
AnnouncementsPartnership
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Sport news

Former Manchester United scout reveals sensational secret about Abduqodir Husanov
Former Manchester United scout reveals sensational secret about Abduqodir Husanov
Cristiano Ronaldo suffers his biggest defeat in Saudi Arabia
Cristiano Ronaldo suffers his biggest defeat in Saudi Arabia
Islom Ismoilov speaks out after Neftchi's humiliating defeat in Qarshi
Islom Ismoilov speaks out after Neftchi's humiliating defeat in Qarshi
Ronaldo said 'Drink water' — Coca-Cola lost $4 billion
Ronaldo said 'Drink water' — Coca-Cola lost $4 billion
"We lived in the same house": Kazakh forward reveals the whole truth about Abdukodir Khusanov
"We lived in the same house": Kazakh forward reveals the whole truth about Abdukodir Khusanov
Abdukodir Husanov leaves the pitch under applause from Manchester City fans
Abdukodir Husanov leaves the pitch under applause from Manchester City fans
“The debate is over, Ronaldo won!” Piers Morgan makes sharp statement after Messi's departure
“The debate is over, Ronaldo won!” Piers Morgan makes sharp statement after Messi's departure
Big Debate Among City Fans Before the Manchester Derby: Khusanov or Nunes?
Big Debate Among City Fans Before the Manchester Derby: Khusanov or Nunes?