Modern cars and mobile apps are leaking driver data

·26·Technology
Modern cars and mobile apps are leaking driver data

Modern cars collect vast amounts of data about their owners using built-in Wi-Fi, GPS, and other network technologies, and this information does not remain private. A new study by researchers at Northeastern University shows that the scale of personal data transmission to third parties in the automotive industry is extremely broad, making it almost impossible for consumers to avoid. This is reported by Techcrunch.com reports .

According to ixbt.com, the study covered 21 late-model vehicles from 17 automotive brands, including popular brands such as Cadillac, Chevrolet, Ford, Lucid, Rivian, Tesla, and Toyota. Experts also examined 30 corresponding mobile apps to analyze their impact on privacy.

Where is the data going?

According to the study, 19 out of the 21 vehicles tested directed data traffic to at least one third party. Seven of the 30 mobile apps tested were found to transmit sensitive information such as Vehicle Identification Numbers (VIN), email addresses, phone numbers, and precise geolocation to companies engaged in advertising and tracking.

Experts found that drivers' personal data is reaching major technology companies such as Adobe, ContentSquare, Google, Microsoft, Meta, Snap, and Yahoo. By sending multiple types of information to the same third party, advertisers and data brokers are able to create in-depth digital profiles of consumers.

The relationship between apps and automakers

The study found that connecting a mobile app to a car roughly doubles the exposure to advertisers and trackers. These secret profiles are sold to various organizations, such as banks and insurance companies, posing a significant risk to consumers.

When the study results were presented to automakers, all brands except Honda shifted responsibility to others or directly to the consumers themselves. Upon being notified, Honda improved its data collection practices and ordered its contractor to delete all collected geolocation data.

Many automakers stated that some links in mobile apps open external web pages, which may contain cookies that collect customer data. However, it was found that most of these processes occur without the driver's warning or consent.

AutomotiveTechnologyPrivacyDataTesla
Share:
Telegram channelFollow on Google
Abror Shuhratov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

Comments 0

Related news

Elon Musk Says All Cars Will Be Equipped With StarlinkElon Musk Says All Cars Will Be Equipped With Starlink10 August 15:22Apple Watch AI features are normalizing constant surveillanceApple Watch AI features are normalizing constant surveillance10 September 01:20Norway considers banning smart glasses with cameras in public spacesNorway considers banning smart glasses with cameras in public spaces5 September 01:29Universal AI models tested in vehicle controlUniversal AI models tested in vehicle control28 September 01:56Samsung Challenges TSMC by Launching 2nm FactorySamsung Challenges TSMC by Launching 2nm Factory9 September 18:57Humanoid robots to appear in Toyota factoriesHumanoid robots to appear in Toyota factories20 September 19:55
AnnouncementsPartnership
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Technology news

Scientists calculate when Earth's oxygen will run out
Scientists calculate when Earth's oxygen will run out
Prices for iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max announced
Prices for iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max announced
Prices for iPhone 18 changed again in Uzbekistan
Prices for iPhone 18 changed again in Uzbekistan
China creates fish-like robot: a new era underwater may begin (video)
China creates fish-like robot: a new era underwater may begin (video)
Reports about iPhone 18 Pro Max arriving scratched are causing discussions online
Reports about iPhone 18 Pro Max arriving scratched are causing discussions online
Uzbekistan presents its first "kamikaze" drone: A major sensation at the military exhibition...
Uzbekistan presents its first "kamikaze" drone: A major sensation at the military exhibition...
Meteorite found in Antarctica changes understanding of the Solar System
Meteorite found in Antarctica changes understanding of the Solar System
Charging power of Samsung Galaxy S27 flagships revealed
Charging power of Samsung Galaxy S27 flagships revealed