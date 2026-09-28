Inter Miami defeated in final minutes at Columbus Crew

In the latest MLS match, despite Lionel Messi being in the lineup, Inter Miami lost 1-2 away to Columbus Crew. The intense battle at Lower.com Field ended with a winning goal for the hosts in the final minutes. This is reported by Goal.com reports .

According to Goal.com, the hosts' relentless pressing and pressure throughout the match put the Inter Miami defensive line in a difficult position. Despite the head coach using a 3-4-3 tactical formation to ensure Lionel Messi's creativity, defensive errors and lack of discipline cost the team dearly.

Turning point of the game and Lionel Messi's actions

Early in the match, Josef Martinez successfully converted a penalty to put Columbus Crew ahead. However, in the 33rd minute, Lionel Messi stepped up and used his brilliant skill to restore balance and level the score.

Although Miami players had 56 percent possession, they managed only three shots on target. The relentless attacks from Columbus paid off toward the end of the game, and the visitors' tactical structure could not hold up.

Tragedy in the final minutes and a sending-off

In stoppage time of the second half, critical situations decided the fate of the match. Substitute Santiago Morales received two yellow cards in a short span and was sent off in the 90+6th minute.

Down to ten men, Inter Miami could not maintain the scoreline for long. In the ninth minute of stoppage time, Jacen Russell-Rowe scored the decisive goal to secure three points for Columbus Crew and seal Miami's defeat.