Lautaro Martínez speaks about Lionel Messi's farewell match for the national team

Argentina national team striker Lautaro Martínez has admitted that the end of Lionel Messi's international career, the greatest player in the country's football history, will be a very emotional event for the team. In an interview with Telefe, the Inter forward shared his thoughts on this transition period and the upcoming farewell night. Following a big win in a friendly against Bolivia, the team has turned its full attention to the match against Benin, which will be Lionel Messi's final game for the national team. This is reported by Goal.com .

In the match held at the Estadio Mario Alberto Kempes in Córdoba, the Argentina national team defeated their opponent 4-0. Lautaro Martínez opened the scoring with a precise strike from outside the penalty area. Before halftime, Nico Paz increased the lead with a beautiful goal, while early in the second half, interim captain Cristian Romero headed in the third. Near the end of the match, José Manuel López fired home from close range to set the final score.

A new era and emotions in the national team

Speaking at the post-match press conference, the 29-year-old striker emphasized that wearing the national team jersey is always a pride. According to him, a new cycle is beginning in the team, and players with World Cup experience will continue to help the youngsters. After a successful run at the World Cup, the team has reunited, and the positive energy among the players remains unchanged.

Lionel Messi had announced that he would end his international football career on August 31 of this year. His final match will take place on October 6 against the Benin national team at the Estadio Monumental. This encounter will mark the end of a brilliant chapter for the football legend in the national team.

The legendary captain's international legacy

Speaking about the upcoming farewell night, Lautaro Martínez did not hide that it would be very difficult for the team emotionally:, the striker said.

During his international career, Lionel Messi reached great heights with the Argentina national team. He left an indelible mark on the team's history by winning the Copa América in 2021 and 2024, as well as the 2022 World Cup. For the forward, who currently plays for Inter Miami in the MLS, this match will put a final point on his glorious career with the national team.