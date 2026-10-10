Is Neftchi Next? Cristiano Ronaldo Makes Statement After Al-Nassr Victory

Having been in the global media spotlight in recent days due to events surrounding the Portugal national team, Cristiano Ronaldo has once again made his mark on the pitch. Saudi Arabia In the 8th round of the Pro League, Al-Nassr hosted Al-Diriyah at home and secured a dominant 3-0 victory.

After the match, the 41-year-old legendary goalscorer left a brief and bold message on his X (formerly Twitter) account: “Job done. Now on to the next game!”.

Historic 980th Goal: An Unstoppable March Toward Records

The goal scored in this match has once again rewritten the pages of world football history:

Opening the scoring: In the 23rd minute, it was Ronaldo who found the back of the net to open the scoring;

980 official goals: This goal brought the Portuguese star's total official goals for club and country to exactly 980 As the absolute record holder in professional football history, Ronaldo is now just 20 goals away from the extraordinary 1,000-goal milestone;

A convincing win: Samu Costa extended the lead in the 35th minute, and Kingsley Coman scored the third in the 77th minute to seal Al-Diriyah's defeat.

Title Race and Clash Against Neftchi

Al-Nassr has strengthened its position in the standings and is preparing for the next international challenge:

Catching up with Al-Qadsiah: With this victory, the Riyadh side reached 19 points, catching up with league leaders Al-Qadsiah (currently 2nd on goal difference);

Uzbek champions head to Mrsool Park: Al-Nassr will play their next match in the AFC Champions League Elite against the reigning Uzbekistan champions, Fergana's Neftchi This highly anticipated match will take place on October 12 in Riyadh, starting at 23:15 Tashkent time ;

Next up: In the domestic league, Al-Nassr will travel to face their arch-rivals Al-Ahli on October 15.

The in-form Cristiano Ronaldo and his team's performance against the Fergana side this Sunday evening is already being awaited with great interest by Asian football fans.