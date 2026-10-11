AGMK issued a statement regarding the controversial situations in the match against "Navbahor"

Passions continue to run high around the dramatic 2:2 draw between AGMK and "Navbahor" within the 23rd round of the Uzbekistan Super League. The Almalyk club expressed its official stance regarding a series of controversial refereeing decisions recorded during the match and in its final stages.

The club management stated that they have serious objections regarding the actions of the on-field and VAR referees, but disclosed the reason why no official complaint was filed.

Why was no official complaint filed?

The statement published by the press service of the AGMK club detailed the outcomes of a meeting held with the Uzbekistan Football Referees Center (UFRC):

Sufficiency of grounds for a complaint: According to the club, the decisions at the end of the match were more than sufficient to file a direct complaint against the performance of not only the main referee, but also the video assistant referees (VAR);

Mutual agreement and promise: "However, due to the mutual agreement reached during the recent meeting between the UFRC and the club management, we did not file an official complaint," the statement explains;

Fair punishment expected: Since the UFRC leadership assured the clubs that "from now on there is no need to write complaints, we will punish the referees who make mistakes ourselves," the Almalyk team emphasized that they are awaiting an impartial and fair decision from the referees center.

The hottest match in the Super League: 104th minute and 2 penalties

Recall that this confrontation turned out to be one of the most nervous and tense matches of the championship:

Chaos in added minutes: At the end of regular time, an AGMK player and "Navbahor" head coach Timur Kapadze were shown red cards;

Peak of the drama: In the 5th minute of added time, "Navbahor" failed to convert a penalty, but equalized and escaped defeat thanks to another 11-meter penalty awarded in the 90+14th minute.

This statement by AGMK is expected to serve as a primary catalyst for the Uzbekistan Football Referees Center to thoroughly review the controversial episodes and the work of the refereeing crew in this match.