AGMK and Navbahor match ends in a "super drama"...

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AGMK and Navbahor match ends in a "super drama"...

In the 23rd round of the Uzbekistan Super League, fans witnessed one of the most passionate, nerve-wracking, and unexpected matches of the season. Olmaliq's AGMK team hosted Namangan's Navbahor club on their home turf. Although the match ended in a hard-fought 2:2 draw, the minutes added to the regular time turned into a true football thriller.

Both teams fought relentlessly for crucial points in the standings until the very 104th minute.

Regular time action: The lead changed hands

The hosts started the match very actively and opened the score from the very first minutes:

  • Fast goal: Already in the 2nd minute of the game, Ahmadullo Muqumjonov put the Olmaliq side ahead — 1:0;

  • Restoring balance: The guests tried to seize the initiative, and in the 40th minute, Islom Mamatkazin scored an important goal to equalize;

  • AGMK's lead again: In the 68th minute of the second half, Nodir Abdurazzoqov scored the hosts' second goal, putting Navbahor back in the chasing role.

Final drama: Red cards and 2 penalties in added time

The final minutes of regular time and the stoppage time brought emotions to a peak not only on the pitch but also on the coaching benches:

  • First dismissal: In the 87th minute, AGMK defender Abubakr Rizo Turdialiyev received a red card, leaving the hosts a man down;

  • Penalty tragedy in the 90+5th minute: A penalty was awarded to Navbahor to equalize, but legionnaire Vanya Ilich, stepping up to the ball, failed to convert the 11-meter spot kick into a goal;

  • Timur Kapadze's dismissal: In the 90+7th minute, Navbahor head coach Timur Kapadze was shown a straight red card for sharp protests and emotional reactions against the referee's decisions;

  • Salvation in the 90+14th minute: In the 14th minute of added time, a second penalty was awarded against AGMK's goal. This time, Shohruh Abdurahmonov coolly executed the shot to level the score and rescue the Namangan team from defeat — 2:2.

Standings situation

Following this uncompromising draw, the clubs' positions in the league table took the following shape:

  • Navbahor (3rd place): The Namangan side increased their points tally to 45, maintaining their place in the championship's top three;

  • AGMK (6th place): Having let the victory slip away in the final moments, the Olmaliq team remained in 6th place with 36 points.

This clash in Olmaliq once again demonstrated just how high the intrigue and competitiveness are in this season's Super League.

AGMKNavbahorNamanganUzbekistan Super League
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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