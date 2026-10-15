Rozyul Berdymukhamedov (Ro‘ziqul Berdiyev) puts an end to the defeat against "Al Wahda" and the hype surrounding Nematov

In the AFC Champions League Two, Karshi's "Nasaf" team hosted UAE's "Al Wahda" club at home and suffered a bitter 1:2 defeat. The match was rich in dramatic events, particularly goalkeeper Abduvohid Nematov taking a penalty kick and the subsequent goal conceded right after.

At the post-match press conference, the head coach of the "Dragons", Ro‘ziqul Berdiyev, gave detailed and open answers to journalists' sharp questions.

"We saw two different teams in two halves"

Ro‘ziqul Berdiyev pointed out the difference in the match and the team's main shortcoming as excessive nervousness in the first half:

First-half mistakes: "We played a bad first half and gave opportunities to the opponent. An incomprehensible nervousness was noticeable among the guys, and precisely for this reason, we lost the ball in simple situations and conceded two goals;

Second-half change: When the score was 0:2, the guys overcame the psychological barrier, played more freely, and created many chances. Judging by our game today, we definitely did not deserve to lose;

Haste and decisions: Due to nervousness and haste, wrong decisions were made in some set-piece situations. For example, when Zafarmurod broke into the penalty area, he should have shot himself, but he preferred to pass. At such times, luck also turned away from us".

What is the reason for leaving Bobur and Sardor on the bench?

Journalists also touched upon the fact that leaders who are usually used to seeing in the starting lineup — Sardor Bakhromov and Bobur Abdukholikov — were brought on in the second half:

Sardor was given a rest: It was decided to give him a little rest because he participated in many matches and Murad also returned ready to play;

Signal to the forward: The substitution was chosen based on Bobur's efficiency in recent matches. According to the head coach, if a striker does not fully fulfill his task, it is natural to make changes in the lineup.

Why did Nematov take the penalty? The consequence of a risk

The most heated part of the press conference was related to the team's goalkeeper Abduvohid Nematov taking the 11-meter penalty kick:

Unexpected initiative: "Sharof Muhitdinov always takes penalties for us, he also works on this in training. I also thought that when Sharof placed the ball, he would kick it. But for some reason Vohid took the ball and kicked it. This was a bit incomprehensible for us too;

Big risk: Of course, a goalkeeper leaving his position to come and shoot is a huge risk. If it had been a goal, everything would have seemed right. However, after the ball rebounded and a goal was scored against our net, it was the bitter consequence of that risk. This was a mutual decision made by the players on the field, and we will ask them about it".

Criticism on social networks: "This is not Vohid's problem"

Berdiyev gave a sharp and firm response to the fact that Nematov is being pointed out as the main culprit of the defeat on social networks and is under pressure: