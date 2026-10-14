Galatasaray suffers heavy defeat against Barcelona

·51·Sport
Galatasaray suffers heavy defeat against Barcelona

In the regular season of the UEFA Champions League, Barcelona secured an away victory against Galatasaray. Although the match started with a goal from the hosts, the Catalans seized the initiative in the subsequent minutes and ultimately managed to score four goals.

Aleksey Batrakov put Galatasaray ahead in the 28th minute. Barcelona leveled the score just two minutes before the end of the first half thanks to a goal by João Cancelo.

After the break, the visitors intensified their attacks. Fermín López scored in the 50th minute, followed by Anthony Gordon in the 53rd minute. In the 65th minute, Karim Adeyemi found the net once again, cementing Barcelona's dominance.

According to the match statistics, Barcelona took 23 shots, 12 of which were on target. Galatasaray managed a total of 2 shots.

In terms of possession, the visitors dominated with 65 percent. They completed 628 passes with an accuracy of 92 percent. Galatasaray made 274 passes with an accuracy rate of 72 percent.

The number of fouls was 12 for the hosts and 10 for Barcelona. While Galatasaray received two yellow cards, the visitors finished the match without any bookings. Corner kicks were also 6:1 in favor of Barcelona.

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Nodirbek Razzokov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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