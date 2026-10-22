Braga vs Gent: Lineups and Live Text Commentary

45+3 Siebe Van Der Heyden (Gent) unleashes a powerful long-range shot, but a defender shows brilliant reflexes to block it.

45+4 The first half of today's match has come to an end.

45+3 Christian Burgess (Gent) received a short pass inside the box and found space to shoot, but his effort went well wide of the left post.

45 3 minutes added to the game.

41 Rik De Mil is forced to make a change. Michel-Ange Balikwisha (Gent) cannot continue due to injury, and Laszlo Benes comes on to replace him.

40 Spotting unsportsmanlike conduct, Andris Treimanis showed a yellow card to one of the substitutes. It turned out to be Tiago Sá (Braga).

36 Gabriel Silva (Braga) takes a great shot on goal, the ball heads towards the right post, but the goalkeeper shows brilliant reflexes to keep it out of the net.

34 The ball went high, and after João Moutinho (Braga) failed to control it, it hit his hand, and the referee blew his whistle for a foul.

33 Braga failed to score from the corner as Davy Roef (Gent) jumped and claimed the ball.

33 Víctor Gómez (Braga) aimed for the bottom left corner from outside the box, but Davy Rouef made a brilliant save to deny him. Beautiful play all around! The referee points to the corner spot for Braga.

32 Maksim Paskotši (Gent) couldn't expect anything less than a yellow card for that rough challenge. And it is indeed a yellow card. Andris Treimanis didn't hesitate to pull it from his pocket.

27 Andris Treimanis shows a yellow card to Adrián Barisić (Braga) for a rough foul.

26 Match: Braga - Gent. Score: 1-0. Commentary: Mathias Delorge (Gent) handles the ball, committing a foul.

21 Thiago Araújo (Gent) unleashes a powerful shot on goal, but a defender blocks it heroically.

17 The ball is cleared from the defense towards the edge of the penalty area, where João Moutinho (Braga) hits it first-time. Unfortunately, his shot sails over the crossbar.

17 Following a set piece taken by Braga, one of the defenders easily claimed the ball.

14 Gent players failed to make the most of the corner kick, and the defender cleared the ball away.

13 A good clearance by the defender makes the corner kick for Gent ineffective.

11 Maksim Paskotši (Gent) fires a shot from outside the box, well wide of the left post.

7 Adrien Bašić (Braga) concedes a free kick for a foul. Referee Andris Treimanis was monitoring the situation closely.

6 Braga had a chance to score from a corner, but the defender cleared the ball.

5 Gabriel Silva (Braga) takes a shot, but it's blocked by a defender and doesn't reach the target. Corner kick. A good opportunity for Braga.

3 Goal! Víctor Gómez (Braga) easily taps it in from close range to make it 1-0. Gorby provided a brilliant assist for this goal.

1 The players have stepped onto the pitch and the match is about to begin. Gent will kick off.

1 The referee blows the whistle and the match is underway.

00:00 Today's match will be officiated by Andris Treimanis.

00:00 The starting line-ups for the match between Braga and Gent have been announced.