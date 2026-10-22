Braga vs Gent: Lineups and Live Text Commentary
Conference League: Braga vs Gent. Kick-off: 23 October, 00:00 (Tashkent time).
After kick-off, events will be updated in the live text commentary.
Braga starting lineup: 31. Bernardo, 2. Gomez V., 14. Lagerbielke G., 37. Barisic A., 26. Arrey-Mbi B., 10. Victor P., 8. Moutinho J., 29. Gorby, 11. Gabriel Silva, 21. Horta R. (captain), 17. Milosevic J.
Braga substitutes: 44. Bajrami A., 20. Dorgeles M., 23. Huseinbasic D., 16. Marques T., 77. Martinez G., 9. Navarro F., 50. Rodrigues D., 12. Sa T., 22. Sergio Barcia, 34. Tiknaz D. E., 7. Travassos, 6. Vitor Carvalho.
Braga head coach: Carvalho F.
Gent starting lineup: 33. Roef D. (captain), 3. Paskotsi M., 16. Burgess C., 44. Van Der Heyden S., 20. Araujo T., 45. Goore H., 27. De Vlieger T., 17. Delorge M., 7. Balikwisha M., 75. Cisse I., 11. Sonko M.
Gent substitutes: 39. Ayinde A., 8. Benes L., 35. De Meyer G., 56. Diallo M., 28. El Adfaoui M., 37. Kadri A., 22. Lopes L., 10. Omgba A., 30. Peersman K., 59. Seck E. H., 57. Volckaert M., 14. Wilson K.
Gent head coach: De Mil R.
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