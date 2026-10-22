Lincoln Red Imps vs Twente: Lineups and Live Text Commentary

45+3 The first half of today's match has come to an end.

45+2 Alejandro Mula (Lincoln Red Imps) couldn't find his teammates inside the box, his cross was too strong and went past the far post.

45 2 minutes added to the game.

43 What was Younes Taha (Twente) thinking? He won't get away with this action. The referee showed him a yellow card.

43 Thomas van den Belt (Twente) commits a foul on an opponent, and Matteo Marcenaro blows the whistle. Lincoln Red Imps are awarded a free kick.

41 Twente are keeping possession to control the tempo of the game.

38 Nano (Lincoln Red Imps) received the ball in space and unleashed a powerful shot from outside the box, which deflected off a defender and went in, leaving goalkeeper Joel Drommel helpless. 1:2.

38 This free kick from outside the box is very dangerous, and the distance is really ideal. Let's see what Nano (Lincoln Red Imps) comes up with.

37 Ruud Nijstad (Twente) brought down his opponent and received a yellow card from the referee.

35 Thomas van den Belt (Twente) controls the ball near the edge of the penalty area and fires a precise shot at goal, but it goes just wide of the right post. The ball goes out of play, and the Lincoln Red Imps goalkeeper will restart with a goal kick.

33 Daan Rots (Twente) crosses into the penalty area, but finds no teammate. Inaccurate pass. The ball goes out of play, and the Lincoln Red Imps goalkeeper will restart with a goal kick.

30 Wout Weghorst (Twente) looks up near the edge of the box and unleashes a powerful shot, but it sails over the crossbar. The ball goes out of play, and a goal kick is awarded to Lincoln Red Imps.

27 Referee Matteo Marcenaro pointed to the center spot, confirming the goal after a VAR review. Twente players are celebrating.

26 It seemed like an offside occurred during the buildup, and referee Matteo Marcenaro is going to review the incident using VAR.

24 Goal! Wout Weghorst (Twente) gets the ball inside the box and fires accurately into the centre of the goal. The score is 0-2.

24 The linesman raised his flag and the referee blew his whistle. Wout Weghorst (Twente) put the ball in the net, but the goal was disallowed for offside.

23 Wout Weghorst (Twente) received a short pass from Bart van Rooij inside the penalty area, but his shot went well wide of the left post. The ball went out of play, and a goal kick was awarded to Lincoln Red Imps.

22 21:79 is the current possession ratio.

19 Goal! Following a brilliant pass from Wout Weghorst, Thomas van den Belt (Twente) received the ball inside the penalty area and calmly slotted it into the bottom left corner. 0:1.

18 Younes Taha (Twente) takes the corner kick, but a defender intercepts the ball.

17 Thomas van den Belt (Twente) bursts into the penalty area, beats a defender and shoots, but the ball goes over the crossbar. The ball leaves the pitch and Lincoln Red Imps will restart with a goal kick.

14 Ramiz Zerrouki (Twente) takes a very powerful corner kick, and none of his teammates can reach the ball with a header. The ball goes out of play, and the Lincoln Red Imps goalkeeper will restart.

14 Ramiz Zerrouki (Twente) takes the corner, but the opponent's defense is alert and clears the danger.

14 Thomas van den Belt (Twente) failed to cross into the penalty area, his attempt was blocked. The ball went out of play. Twente will take a corner kick.

12 Mandee (Lincoln Red Imps) is able to continue the match.

11 The game is temporarily stopped, Mandi (Lincoln Red Imps) is injured and the medical staff need to come on.

10 The corner kick taken by Ramiz Zerrouki (Twente) came to nothing. The defenders remained alert and cleared the ball away.

7 Daan Rots found Marko Pjaca inside the penalty area with a great pass, but he shot over the crossbar. The ball went out of play, and Lincoln Red Imps will restart with a goal kick.

5 Younes Taha's (Twente) cross failed to reach anyone and the attack fizzled out. The ball went out of play, and Lincoln Red Imps will restart with a goal kick.

4 Twente players are exchanging short passes to create a shooting opportunity.

3 Álvaro Romero Morillo (Lincoln Red Imps) commits a foul, and Matteo Marcenaro blows his whistle.

1 Today's match has just begun, enjoy the game!

00:06 The players are on the pitch and Twente gets the match underway.

00:06 Today's match will be officiated by Matteo Marcenaro.

00:06 We now have the starting line-ups. You can find them in the match details.