"Juventus" barely escapes defeat in Sardinia

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"Juventus" barely escapes defeat in Sardinia

In one of the central matches of the 6th round of the Italian Serie A on the island of Sardinia, Turin's "Juventus" was a guest of "Cagliari". The uncompromising and fiercely contested match ended in a 1-1 combat draw.

The hosts taking the lead forced the Turin side to play the chasing role throughout the match, but the visitors scored an important goal shortly before the end of regular time, escaping defeat.

Quick strike and salvation in the final minutes

The chronology of the clash at the "Unipol Domus" stadium looked as follows:

  • Maldini's goal and the lead: In the 20th minute, "Cagliari" forward Daniel Maldini scored with an accurate shot, beating the goalkeeper to put the hosts ahead — 1:0;

  • Continuous pressure from Turin: Having fully seized the initiative after conceding the goal, "Juventus" created a number of dangerous situations, but the Sardinian defense played reliably for a long time;

  • Crucial point from Kolo-Muani: Only in the 81st minute did French forward Randal Kolo-Muani equalize the score, saving his team from inevitable defeat — 1:1.

Standings situation

This draw affected both teams' battles for top positions in the league table:

  • "Cagliari" (4th place): Sensationally remaining in the top four, the Sardinians brought their points tally to 13, maintaining their spot among the leaders;

  • "Juventus" (6th place): Dropping two points in Sardinia, the Turin club remains in 6th place in the standings with 11 points.

The battle for leadership and UEFA Champions League qualification is expected to become even more intense in the upcoming rounds of Serie A.

JuventusCagliariSardiniaSerie A
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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