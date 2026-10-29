21-year-old woman dies in Karshi 10 days after surgery

In the Kashkadarya region, a 21-year-old woman who underwent surgery to remove a pituitary gland tumor has passed away. She died 10 days after the surgical procedure. Currently, the prosecutor's office is investigating the incident.

According to the regional health department, L.M., born in 2005, was admitted to the neurosurgery department of the Kashkadarya Regional Multidisciplinary Hospital on October 14 with a diagnosis of pituitary adenoma.

For several years, the young woman had suffered from symptoms such as difficulty breathing, stunted growth, and thickening of the fingers and toes. Medical examinations revealed a large tumor in the pituitary gland. Hormonal tests showed that her growth hormone levels were significantly higher than normal.

On October 16, an endoscopic surgery to remove the tumor through the nose was performed with the participation of a specialist from Tashkent. After the operation, the patient remained under medical supervision.

The health department reported that no complications were detected during an examination on October 19. However, on October 20, the patient's condition suddenly deteriorated. She experienced high blood pressure, loss of consciousness, and problems with breathing and heart function.

Doctors took intensive care measures to save the patient's life. Despite all efforts, the 21-year-old woman passed away on October 26.

At present, the prosecutor's office is conducting a pre-investigation check into the case. It has been stated that additional information will be provided based on the results of the investigation.