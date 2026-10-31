Big sensation from Uzbek tennis players: Kudermetova and Timofeyeva reach WTA final

Uzbekistan's talented tennis players — Polina Kudermetova and Mariya Timofeyeva have achieved a brilliant victory in the doubles competition at the prestigious Guangzhou Open (WTA 250) tournament being held in Guangzhou, China, securing their spot in the final.

In the semi-final stage, our compatriots took to the court against the tandem of high-ranked Indonesian player Janice Tjen and a true legend of world tennis, US representative Venus Williams, emerging victorious in a fierce battle.

A real drama on the court: 10:6 championship tie-break

The semi-final clash was marked by evenly matched competition and high pressure:

Confident start: Taking the initiative in the first set, the Uzbek tennis players won 6:4;

Second set intrigue: The battle intensified in the second set, leading to a tie-break. In this contest, the experienced pair of Tjen and Williams narrowly snatched the win with a score of 7:6 (10:8);

Decisive super tie-break: In the deciding 3rd set tie-break that determined the fate of the match, Kudermetova and Timofeyeva displayed composure to secure a 10:6 victory.

The opponents were quite formidable — Indonesian Janice Tjen holds the 38th position in the WTA doubles rankings, while the legendary Venus Williams occupies the 204th spot.

Ahead — the battle for the main prize

In the final match, Polina Kudermetova and Mariya Timofeyeva will face another strong pair in the tournament — Taiwanese sisters I-Hsuan Cho and Yi-Sen Cho. This final represents a significant opportunity for our representatives to lift the prestigious WTA main trophy.