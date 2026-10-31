Big sensation from Uzbek tennis players: Kudermetova and Timofeyeva reach WTA final

·56·Sport
Big sensation from Uzbek tennis players: Kudermetova and Timofeyeva reach WTA final

Uzbekistan's talented tennis players — Polina Kudermetova and Mariya Timofeyeva have achieved a brilliant victory in the doubles competition at the prestigious Guangzhou Open (WTA 250) tournament being held in Guangzhou, China, securing their spot in the final.

In the semi-final stage, our compatriots took to the court against the tandem of high-ranked Indonesian player Janice Tjen and a true legend of world tennis, US representative Venus Williams, emerging victorious in a fierce battle.

A real drama on the court: 10:6 championship tie-break

The semi-final clash was marked by evenly matched competition and high pressure:

  • Confident start: Taking the initiative in the first set, the Uzbek tennis players won 6:4;

  • Second set intrigue: The battle intensified in the second set, leading to a tie-break. In this contest, the experienced pair of Tjen and Williams narrowly snatched the win with a score of 7:6 (10:8);

  • Decisive super tie-break: In the deciding 3rd set tie-break that determined the fate of the match, Kudermetova and Timofeyeva displayed composure to secure a 10:6 victory.

The opponents were quite formidable — Indonesian Janice Tjen holds the 38th position in the WTA doubles rankings, while the legendary Venus Williams occupies the 204th spot.

Ahead — the battle for the main prize

In the final match, Polina Kudermetova and Mariya Timofeyeva will face another strong pair in the tournament — Taiwanese sisters I-Hsuan Cho and Yi-Sen Cho. This final represents a significant opportunity for our representatives to lift the prestigious WTA main trophy.

Guangzhou OpenPolina KudermetovaMariya TimofeyevaWTA 250
Share:
Telegram channelFollow on Google
Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

Comments 0

Related news

«Sensations on the Chinese court»: Polina Kudermetova defeats top-40 racket master«Sensations on the Chinese court»: Polina Kudermetova defeats top-40 racket master20 October 21:10A new leader in Uzbek tennis: Maria Timofeyeva is now the country's number one racketA new leader in Uzbek tennis: Maria Timofeyeva is now the country's number one racket14 October 07:16Mariya Timofeyeva becomes champion at WTA 125 tournament in PortugalMariya Timofeyeva becomes champion at WTA 125 tournament in Portugal28 September 15:21“Grand Slam”: Three Uzbek Tennis Players to Compete at the 2026 US Open“Grand Slam”: Three Uzbek Tennis Players to Compete at the 2026 US Open22 August 10:03Uzbekistan on the verge of setting a historic record at the US OpenUzbekistan on the verge of setting a historic record at the US Open23 July 00:36Mariya Timofeyeva wins the title in IstanbulMariya Timofeyeva wins the title in Istanbul10 May 23:45
AnnouncementsPartnership
Digitize your auto service: Don't lose customers with Bip Business
Digitize your auto service: Don't lose customers with Bip Business
Is it dangerous to write a number on a car window? Bip has found a new solution for drivers!
Is it dangerous to write a number on a car window? Bip has found a new solution for drivers!
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Sport news

Unexpected rebellion at "City": Rico Lewis decides to leave the team because of Husanov
Unexpected rebellion at "City": Rico Lewis decides to leave the team because of Husanov
«There will be a wedding»: Sindorov’s grandfather spoke about Assaubayeva
«There will be a wedding»: Sindorov’s grandfather spoke about Assaubayeva
Ronaldo's mother reacts for the first time to her son's departure from the national team
Ronaldo's mother reacts for the first time to her son's departure from the national team
Why are Western commentators failing to digest Bakhodir Jalolov's style?
Why are Western commentators failing to digest Bakhodir Jalolov's style?
Erling Haaland decided to leave Manchester City — his new destination revealed
Erling Haaland decided to leave Manchester City — his new destination revealed
"Manchester City" vs "PSG" match's weakest players announced
"Manchester City" vs "PSG" match's weakest players announced
Unexpected defeat: Diyora Keldiyorova leaves the Grand Slam tournament
Unexpected defeat: Diyora Keldiyorova leaves the Grand Slam tournament
«Constantly playing with Uzbekistan is lowering our reputation» — «Persepolis» coach
«Constantly playing with Uzbekistan is lowering our reputation» — «Persepolis» coach