“There will be no more television in my life”: Özcan Deniz is leaving series

·5·Culture
“There will be no more television in my life”: Özcan Deniz is leaving series

Famous Turkish actor, singer, and director Özcan Deniz has announced that he will no longer appear in television series.

The artist shared this during a conversation with journalists and the audience following the screening of his new film, "Son Yemek," at the 63rd Antalya International Golden Orange Film Festival.

Deniz emphasized that it is becoming increasingly difficult to create content of any desired nature in the television industry. In his view, cinema offers broader opportunities for creative freedom compared to television.

"I can say that I have completely removed television from my life. The situation there has become so complicated that it has become difficult to create content of any desired nature. Cinema, on the other hand, is a freer space," the actor said.

Özcan Deniz's last television project was the series "Kızıl Goncalar" (Red Buds), in which he played one of the lead roles. The artist is now expected to focus on filmmaking.

The film "Son Yemek," directed by him and in which he also played the lead role, was screened at the 63rd Antalya International Golden Orange Film Festival.

Özcan DenizAntalya Film FestivalRed BudsSon Yemek
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