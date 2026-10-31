“Ballon d’Or” winner: Kaka calls Kane’s victory fair in sharp statement

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“Ballon d’Or” winner: Kaka calls Kane’s victory fair in sharp statement

Football legend, former star of the Brazilian national team and AC Milan, Kaka, has shared his reaction to Bayern Munich striker Harry Kane winning the “Ballon d’Or”. In an interview with the prestigious La Gazzetta dello Sport, the former Brazilian footballer fully supported the English striker's victory and gave an honest assessment of his closest rivals — Kylian Mbappé and Lamine Yamal.

“It was the right choice”: Kaka’s thoughts

Kaka, who was named the world's best footballer in 2007, highly praised the consistent performance Kane displayed throughout the year:

“Kane won, and I think it was absolutely the right choice. Harry had an incredible season and became one of Bayern’s best and most important players.

Mbappé didn’t win any trophies with Real Madrid, and Yamal couldn’t become the decisive player for his team. Their time will come.”

“Ballon d’Or” final summary

Harry Kane lifted the world's most prestigious individual award for the first time in his career:

  • The podium and the top three: According to the results of the journalists' vote, the English striker took first place, Real Madrid star Kylian Mbappé took second, and Barcelona’s young talent Lamine Yamal took third place;

  • Following positions: The top five was rounded out by Manchester City midfielder Rodri and eight-time winner Lionel Messi.

For context, Kaka won the “Ballon d’Or” in 2007 after triumphing in the UEFA Champions League with AC Milan, writing one of the brightest chapters in football history.

Harry KaneBallon d’OrKakaBayern
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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