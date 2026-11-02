“Imarat Development” project owner Marat Hamdamov detained

“Imarat Development” Two individuals have been detained as part of a criminal case related to the construction project. Among them is Marat Hamdamov, known as the owner of the project. This was reported to QALAMPIR.UZ by the Tashkent City Main Internal Affairs Department in response to an inquiry.

According to the Main Internal Affairs Department, the owner of the “Imarat Development” project, M.H., and J.A. have been brought in as suspects in the criminal case. They were detained in accordance with the procedural order under Article 227 of the Criminal Procedure Code.

Based on this article, a person detained by the decision of an investigator, interrogator, or prosecutor must be taken to an internal affairs body or another law enforcement agency.

As a reminder, it was previously reported that a criminal case had been initiated against the management of the “Imarat Development” company on charges of fraud and abuse of office.

The controversy surrounding the company gained wider attention following Marat Hamdamov's video messages on social media. He spoke about attempts to seize the company from him, as well as pressure and threats directed at himself and his family.

Currently, investigative actions regarding this case are ongoing. The guilt of the suspects will be determined by a legally binding court verdict.