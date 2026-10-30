Everton knocks Newcastle out of the cup: all quarter-final pairings confirmed

The final dramatic match concluding the Round of 16 of the English League Cup has taken place. In an intense clash at the Hill Dickinson Stadium in Liverpool, Everton secured a convincing 3-1 victory over Newcastle in front of their home fans, earning a spot in the quarter-finals.

With this match, all participants and the draw pairings for the tournament's current quarter-final stage have been officially determined.

Clash at Hill Dickinson: The dominance of the Liverpool side

In the match held on the evening of October 29, the hosts displayed a much more active and productive game compared to their opponents:

Two strikes in the first half: James Garner opened the scoring in the 34th minute, and just before the break (45th minute), Hackney extended the lead to two;

The finishing goal: The goal scored by Barry in the 69th minute of the second half all but sealed Everton's victory — 3-0;

Newcastle's consolation goal: For the visitors, only Dan Burn managed to score a consolation goal in the 88th minute;

Lineups and tactics: While Pickford, Tarkowski, and Mykolenko performed solidly in defense for the "Toffees," Eddie Howe's charges were unable to change the outcome of the match despite bringing on key players like Joelinton, Wissa, and Elanga in the second half.

All quarter-final pairings

Following the conclusion of the Round of 16 matches, the following exciting pairings will take the field in the English League Cup quarter-finals:

Fleetwood vs. Everton

Manchester City vs. Bradford City

Crystal Palace vs. Sunderland

Liverpool vs. Bournemouth

The quarter-final stage is expected to be full of intense and uncompromising battles for both Premier League giants and lower-division representatives as they continue their journey toward the title.