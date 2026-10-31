Ronaldo will not participate in the match against Pakhtakor

Portuguese forward Cristiano Ronaldo has not been included in Al-Nassr's squad traveling to Tashkent. Consequently, he will not accompany the team to Uzbekistan and will not take the field in the match against Pakhtakor.

The match between Pakhtakor and Al-Nassr, part of the AFC Champions League Elite, will take place on November 2 in Tashkent. Ahead of the match, football fans were eagerly awaiting the Portuguese star's arrival in the capital, but he was left out of the traveling squad.

For reference, tickets for the VIP sector for this match had been sold for 3 million soums. Although Ronaldo will not come to Tashkent, Senegalese forward Sadio Mane is expected to participate in the match for Al-Nassr.