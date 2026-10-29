Long-awaited sensational news has emerged for football fans in Uzbekistan. According to circulating insider information, modern football legend Cristiano Ronaldo may visit Tashkent as part of the Saudi Arabian team Al-Nassr.

This marquee clash within the AFC Champions League is expected to feature a battle of true stars at our capital's legendary arena.

Details of the historic match in Tashkent

The following important information regarding the upcoming match and the star-studded visit has been revealed:

Match date and venue: The match is scheduled to take place on November 2 at the Pakhtakor Central Stadium in Tashkent;

Clash of rivals: Uzbekistan's multi-time champion Pakhtakor will host the Saudi giant Al-Nassr, which has millions of fans, on its home turf;

Star landing: In addition to Cristiano Ronaldo, a number of other well-known world football stars are expected to visit Tashkent as part of the Riyadh-based squad.

Fan excitement and preparation for the game

The visit of the Portuguese forward will undoubtedly become one of the biggest events of the year, not only for the national championship but for football in the entire region:

Sell-out expected: It is anticipated that there will be record-breaking demand as soon as tickets for the Pakhtakor stadium go on sale;

Security and organizational measures: Relevant organizations are planning to take large-scale measures to ensure the safety of the capital's guests and thousands of fans, as well as to welcome the star-studded club at a high level.

This encounter will be a unique opportunity for Pakhtakor to demonstrate its strength on an Asian scale, and for Uzbek football fans to watch one of the world's best players perform live.