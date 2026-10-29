A night of sensations in England: Aston Villa thrashed, Fulham out of the cup

The round of 16 of the English League Cup concluded with a series of unexpected and dramatic results. Aston Villa, considered one of the tournament favorites, was eliminated early after a heavy 0-3 away defeat to Bournemouth.

Additionally, in the capital clash, Crystal Palace defeated Fulham by a narrow margin away from home, while the match between Sunderland and Brentford turned into a true thriller with 5 goals scored.

The rout at the Vitality: Bournemouth leaves Aston Villa no chance

In the match held on their home turf, Bournemouth demonstrated complete dominance from the opening minutes:

Adli's quick goal: Just 7 minutes into the match, host striker Adli opened the scoring, disrupting the "Villans'" game plan (1-0);

Cook and Rodriguez's strikes: Maintaining their dominance in the second half, the hosts extended the lead to 3-0 thanks to goals from Cook in the 51st minute and Rodriguez in the 69th minute;

Stars couldn't help: Despite the presence of names like Leon Goretzka, Alejandro Garnacho, Ross Barkley, and Tammy Abraham on the pitch for Aston Villa, the team could not find a way to the opponent's goal.

London derby and Sunderland's winning attack

Other matches also saw intense competition:

Nketiah's strike in the London derby: The fate of the high-stakes clash between Fulham and Crystal Palace was decided by a single goal scored by Eddie Nketiah in the 37th minute (0-1);

Sunderland — Brentford (3-2): Sunderland took a three-goal lead in the first half with goals from Talbi (26), Tuterov (29), and Fofana (39). Although Brentford tried to bring back the intrigue with goals from Wilson (42) and Igor Thiago (90), the "Black Cats" held on for the victory.

Official match protocols

English League Cup. Round of 16

Bournemouth — Aston Villa 3:0

Goals: Adli (7), Cook (51), Rodriguez (69);

Bournemouth squad: Di Gregorio, Sanchez, Diakate, Antonio Silva, Soler, Cook, Doak (Adams, 63), Tavernier (Kluivert, 46), Christie (Brooks, 63), Adli (Ryan, 46), Rodriguez (Kroupi, 80);

Aston Villa squad: Bizot, Taylor, Mings, Maatsen, Bogarde, Hemmings (Edward, 58), Gomes, Goretzka (McGinn, 70), Mbaye (Garnacho, 58), Buendia (Barkley, 70), Madjo (Abraham, 75).

Fulham — Crystal Palace 0:1

Goal: Nketiah (37);

Fulham squad: Lecomte, Tete (Castagne, 58), Andersen, Bassey, Robinson, Berge, Larsson (Cairney, 58), Bobb (Kevin, 82), Iwobi (Gonzalo Garcia, 72), Palacios (King, 58), Muniz;

Crystal Palace squad: Henderson, Lerma, Richards, Achanor, Mingueza, Hughes, Doucoure (Wharton, 61), Chilwell (Mitchell, 61), Gessan (Kamada, 77), Osorio (Pino, 77), Nketiah (McNeill, 71).

Sunderland — Brentford 3:2

Goals: Talbi (26), Tuterov (29), Fofana (39) — Wilson (42), Igor Thiago (90);

Sunderland squad: Elborg, Brown, Danso, Alderete, Metal, Talbi, Ta Bi, Diarra (Higg, 46), Ahoka, Fofana, Tuterov (Myone, 60);

Brentford squad: Valdimarsson, Kayode (Hickey, 59), Schuster, Collins (Ajer, 71), Diouf, Sangare, Janelt, Anthony (Schade, 71), Damsgaard, Wilson (Ouattara, 59), Igor Thiago.

Bournemouth, Crystal Palace, and Sunderland, having secured their spots in the next round, will face even stronger opponents in the quarter-finals of the cup.