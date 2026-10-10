What did the "Nasaf" head coach reveal at the press conference?

In a dramatic encounter within the 23rd round of the Uzbekistan Super League, Karshi's "Nasaf" club defeated Samarkand's "Dinamo" 2:1 thanks to a goal scored in the 90+6th minute. At the end of the tough and emotionally charged match, the head coach of the Karshi team, Roziqul Berdiyev, participated in a press conference and spoke openly and sincerely about the climax of the match, controversial situations, and the physical condition of the players.

"I told Alibek: you would have been punished if you hadn't scored"

Commenting on the performance of defender Alibek Davronov, who decided the fate of the match, the coach reacted in a cheerful yet demanding tone:

Mistake and heroism: "Alibek scored the winning goal, but his mistake led to the goal conceded by our team. After the match, I told him: 'If you hadn't scored, you would have received a severe punishment'," the coach emphasized;

Man of the match — the entire team: Berdiyev did not single out a single player, but praised all his disciples who did the hard work on the pitch: "The players in the center of the team did a huge amount of work. It is right to recognize the 'Nasaf' team as the best today, as they showed true character and fought until the end."

Refereeing, penalty, and the fatigue factor

The press conference also touched upon a potential penalty situation involving the ball hitting an opponent's hand:

Referees' criteria: The coach recalled the rule changes regarding balls hitting the hand from close range: "If the ball hits from a very close distance, the player does not have time to pull his hand away, and in such situations, penalties are often not awarded. The same thing happened with Norchayev in Namangan";

Bahromov's tone: Although fatigue was felt after the tournament in Japan, Sardor Bahromov played the full match due to his high playing practice and helped the team greatly in situations without the ball.

The national team's impact and Abduvohid Nematov's loyalty

The absence of the team's core due to FIFA days created difficulties in the preparation process:

Climate change: Players returning from trips to Japan and Korea did not have time to recover, and main goalkeeper Nematov arrived just a day before the match. Despite this, the guys demonstrated physical superiority;

Foreign offers: Speaking about Nematov's future, Berdiyev particularly noted his loyalty: "He had great offers from abroad before, but he didn't want to leave the team. Nematov is a strong mental character loyal to his club. Sometimes there are mistakes, but he never gets depressed";

The fate of legionnaires: Answering a question about Georgian player Paata Gudushauri, the coach joked: "Just call him Pata, we ourselves barely know his surname," and announced that contracts and squad issues will be reviewed at the end of the year.

Concluding his speech, Roziqul Berdiyev invited all football fans of Karshi to the international match to be held on October 14 and called for united support of the team.