Late-game goals: Intense clashes in the 26th round of the Uzbekistan Championship

The matches in the 26th round of the Uzbekistan Super League were filled with true football drama, intense battles, and goals scored in the final seconds. While title-contender Pakhtakor secured a hard-fought 3 points away from home, Sogdiana managed to equalize in stoppage time in Zomin.

The games held on October 30 saw a series of unexpected results and several ejections (red cards).

Khorezm — Pakhtakor 0:1: Goal in the 88th minute and mass ejection in the 90+7th minute

One of the most intense clashes of the round took place in Urgench:

Decisive strike: The fate of the match was decided in the 88th minute — Pakhtakor midfielder Karimov found the back of the net, securing a golden victory for the Tashkent side;

Tension in the 90+7th minute: Tempers flared in the final seconds of stoppage time. As a result, Tahsin from Pakhtakor and Otakhonov from Khorezm were sent off, leaving both teams to finish the match with 10 men.

Sogdiana — Bukhara 1:1: Salvation in the 90+1st minute

In the match held in Zomin, Sogdiana returned from the brink of defeat:

Bukhara's lead: In the 57th minute, Mamasiddiqov put the visitors ahead;

Stoppage time turnaround: The Jizzakh side increased the pressure and managed to equalize in the 90+1st minute thanks to a goal by Kamolov — 1:1;

Red card: A few minutes after the equalizer, in the 90+4th minute, Sogdiana player Karimov received a red card and left the pitch.

Kokand-1912 — Qizilqum 0:0: A draw against a shorthanded opponent

The match in Kokand ended without any goals:

Early ejection: As early as the 39th minute, Qizilqum legionnaire Jigauri was sent off for a foul;

Unused advantage: Although Kokand-1912 players held a numerical advantage for nearly an hour, they were unable to break through the Navoi defense, and the match ended in a goalless draw.

With very little time left until the end of the Super League, every point earned is becoming crucial in determining the final fate of the teams in the tournament table.