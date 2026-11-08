14 wins in 16 matches: Real Madrid under Mourinho remains a stranger to draws
In the 12th round of La Liga, Real Madrid secured a convincing 3-0 away victory against Valencia.
This success marks the 14th win of the current season for the renowned Portuguese manager José Mourinho since his return to the club. The 'Royal Club' continues to demonstrate remarkable consistency across all competitions.
The uncompromising Mourinho: 16 matches and zero draws
Since the return of the Portuguese 'Special One', the Madrid superclub has adopted a distinctively sharp and pragmatic style:
14 wins in 16 matches: Under Mourinho, the Madrid side has played 16 official matches this season across all competitions, winning 14 of them;
Zero draws: Not a single match involving the team has ended in a draw — Real Madrid either wins outright or suffers an unexpected defeat;
The only two defeats of the season: The 'Los Blancos' have only dropped points in La Liga during the Madrid derby against Atlético (1-2) and away at Betis (0-1).
An 8-match winning streak
Having learned from their last defeat, Mourinho's men are showing exceptional intensity:
Consecutive victories: The winning streak across all tournaments (La Liga and Champions League) has now reached 8 matches; reached;
Leadership and balance: Having established an ideal balance between attack and defense, the Madrid side continues to put serious pressure on their rivals in the title race despite any challenges.
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