José Mourinho attempts to bring Sami Khedira back to Real Madrid

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José Mourinho attempts to bring Sami Khedira back to Real Madrid

Coaching changes and sensational reports surrounding Real Madrid have already become the main topic for global sports publications. The famous Portuguese specialist José Mourinho, returning to the Santiago Bernabéu for a second time as a savior, has rolled up his sleeves to begin a new era at the "Royal Club". "Sports.kz» portal reports, citing influential external sources, that former Madrid star Sami Khedira is on the verge of returning to the team. However, this time the former German footballer is not being invited to play on the pitch, but to join Mourinho's coaching staff and become his right-hand man.

José Mourinho's new Madrid quintet

According to insights from the famous and reliable Spanish publication "AS", José Mourinho, nicknamed "The Special One", has already formed his new coaching group and has almost finalized who will be in it. This new staff is expected to consist of five highly reliable and experienced specialists. The Portuguese coach aimed to include in this group one of Real Madrid's former players who knows the club's internal environment, traditions, and the character of Madrid fans inside out. Initially, the legendary defender of the "Royal Club", Pepe, was considered for this position. However, the former Portuguese defender did not give a definitive answer to this offer, indirectly signaling that this choice would be decided in favor of another candidate.

You can familiarize yourself with the details of Sami Khedira's career at Real Madrid and José Mourinho's new coaching staff plans through the following special analytical table:

Head of coaching staff

Assistant invited to the team

Khedira's former status at Real Madrid

His years at the club

General composition of the coaching staff

Candidate previously considered for this role

José Mourinho


(Head Coach)

Sami Khedira


(Assistant Manager)

Former experienced German midfielder

2010 – 2015

5 highly reliable specialists

Pepe


(Former Portuguese defender)

Active negotiations with Khedira have begun

Currently, José Mourinho is holding very intense and active negotiations with his former pupil Sami Khedira. According to insiders, the former midfielder fits 100% of the profile of a modern specialist with tactical knowledge and the ability to connect with players that Mourinho is looking for in his new project.

It is worth noting that Sami Khedira defended the honor of Real Madrid from 2010 to 2015 and was one of the team's key figures during the Mourinho era. After successful years in Spain, he moved to the Turin club Juventus and officially ended his rich career in 2021 at the German team Hertha. Now, the fact that this master is returning to Madrid as a coach to achieve glory is exciting local fans as well.

Follow the latest news from Real Madrid, José Mourinho's first steps in the new era, transfer market sensations, and the most reliable news about world football with us on Zamin pages!

José MourinhoReal MadridSami KhediraSantiago BernabéuPepe
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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