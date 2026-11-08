Gaethje or Pimblett? Sensational poll results on Topuria's super fight

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Gaethje or Pimblett? Sensational poll results on Topuria's super fight

Former two-division UFC champion Ilia Topuria announced the results of a large-scale poll conducted among his fans and followers on social media regarding his next opponent.

The fighter invited his audience to choose between two of the most interesting contenders: British star Paddy Pimblett and lightweight champion, American Justin Gaethje. The voting was even more intense and active than expected.

Poll results: Who did the fans choose?

Within 24 hours, over 850,000 fight enthusiasts participated in the voting and expressed their position:

  • Justin Gaethje — victory: The majority of fans wanted to see the American fighter. His candidacy received 474,113 votes (55%) votes;

  • Paddy Pimblett — 2nd place: The option for the British athlete received 385,522 votes (45%) votes;

  • Record activity: A total of 859,635 fans participated directly in the voting, confirming the immense interest in the matchup.

Gaethje or Pimblett? Sensational poll results on Topuria's super fight

Open challenge to Dana White

Summarizing the results, Topuria left a short and impactful comment, tagging UFC President Dana White directly:

«Over 850,000 people in less than 24 hours...»

Through this appeal, the athlete showed the promotion's management exactly what kind of confrontation the audience is demanding. According to fans, a clash between Topuria and the hard-hitting Gaethje could become the brightest blockbuster of the year.

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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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