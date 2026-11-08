Gaethje or Pimblett? Sensational poll results on Topuria's super fight

Former two-division UFC champion Ilia Topuria announced the results of a large-scale poll conducted among his fans and followers on social media regarding his next opponent.

The fighter invited his audience to choose between two of the most interesting contenders: British star Paddy Pimblett and lightweight champion, American Justin Gaethje. The voting was even more intense and active than expected.

Poll results: Who did the fans choose?

Within 24 hours, over 850,000 fight enthusiasts participated in the voting and expressed their position:

Justin Gaethje — victory: The majority of fans wanted to see the American fighter. His candidacy received 474,113 votes (55%) votes;

Paddy Pimblett — 2nd place: The option for the British athlete received 385,522 votes (45%) votes;

Record activity: A total of 859,635 fans participated directly in the voting, confirming the immense interest in the matchup.

Open challenge to Dana White

Summarizing the results, Topuria left a short and impactful comment, tagging UFC President Dana White directly:

«Over 850,000 people in less than 24 hours...»

Through this appeal, the athlete showed the promotion's management exactly what kind of confrontation the audience is demanding. According to fans, a clash between Topuria and the hard-hitting Gaethje could become the brightest blockbuster of the year.