“It is wrong to say he is ducking”: Dustin Poirier puts an end to the hype surrounding Islam Makhachev

Former UFC title challenger and experienced American fighter Dustin Poirier shared his opinion regarding the criticism directed at lightweight champion Islam Makhachev.

Makhachev's decision not to step into the octagon until January 2027 was widely discussed on social media, with some fans labeling it as “ducking fights.” In an interview posted on the “UFC on Paramount+” account on X, Poirier explicitly stated that such accusations are completely baseless.

“He has cleared out the entire division”: Poirier’s firm stance

The American fighter highly praised Makhachev’s professional level and his career path:

Refuting rumors about fear: “I see people online writing, ‘He’s scared, he’s ducking.’ No, I don’t think he’s scared of anyone. He has the potential to face any opponent and isn’t afraid of it at all.”

Absolute dominance in the division: Poirier reminded that the Russian fighter has defeated almost all serious contenders in his weight class and has completely conquered the division;

Future choices: “If he really wants to, he can still fight at a high level for many years. But this decision depends solely on his personal desire and inner motivation.”

Makhachev’s latest success

Islam Makhachev held his last title defense in August of this year: