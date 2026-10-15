Mourinho comments on the fantastic 4:3 comeback victory over Roma

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Mourinho comments on the fantastic 4:3 comeback victory over Roma

A true football spectacle unfolded at the Stadio Olimpico in Rome during the 2nd round of the UEFA Champions League league phase. Madrid's Real Madrid played away against Roma, and despite trailing 1:3 until the 83rd minute, they ultimately snatched an unbelievable 4:3 comeback victory.

After the match, the coach of Los Blancos, Jose Mourinho, assessed his former team's defeat with his signature irony and sharpness. Famous insider Fabrizio Romano revealed the Portuguese coach's quote.

"It wasn't the game that was over, they themselves were finished": Mourinho's sharp response

The specialist nicknamed "The Special One" described the Romans' mistake and Madrid's psychological dominance with a single phrase:

  • The opponent's complacency: "When Roma scored to make it 3:1, they thought this game was already over...";

  • The bitter truth: "But in reality, it wasn't the game, but the Roma players themselves who were 'finished' (exhausted)," Jose Mourinho emphasized.

According to the coach, holding a two-goal lead, the Romans became complacent far too early and physically could not withstand Real Madrid's pressure in the final minutes.

Champions League 100 percent record

This comeback victory in Rome continued Real Madrid's successful run in the current European season:

  • Two wins in two games: Mourinho's pupils have fully gathered the maximum 6 points possible in the first two rounds of the league phase, taking a place among the leaders of the standings;

  • Consecutive triumphs over Italian clubs: In the 1st round, the Madrid club also passed a serious test, defeating Milan's Inter 2:1. Now, the 4:3 score recorded away against Roma once again proves the Portuguese coach's absolute dominance in matches against Italian teams.

While the defeat conceded in the final minutes led the Romans into a deep crisis, the Madrid club under Mourinho's guidance is fully demonstrating its character and championship ambitions.

Real MadridRomaJose MourinhoChampions League
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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