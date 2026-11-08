Tragic loss in Brazilian football: Well-known player victim of shooting at B10 bar

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Tragic loss in Brazilian football: Well-known player victim of shooting at B10 bar

Brazilian football has suffered a heavy loss. Known among fans by the nicknames Bismarck and "B10", 36-year-old experienced footballer Bismarck Vinícius Freyre do Nascimento tragically lost his life as a result of an armed conflict at a bar.

Although the victim was rushed to the hospital in critical condition, despite the prompt medical assistance provided by doctors, it was not possible to save his life.

What happened at the bar in Natal?

Initial statements from local media and the Civil Police of Rio Grande do Norte revealed the details of the tragedy:

  • Origin of the conflict: On the night from Thursday to Friday, the footballer visited one of the entertainment bars in Natal with a group of friends. An unexpected verbal dispute broke out there between Bismarck and an unidentified person;

  • Use of weapons and casualties: The dispute quickly escalated into a shootout. As a result, the footballer was critically wounded, and another citizen sustained injuries (they are currently alive and remain in the hospital);

  • Criminal case and investigation: Currently, law enforcement agencies are conducting a comprehensive investigation to determine the factors that led to the use of weapons and to identify the individuals involved in the crime.

3 children left behind and ruined plans

Bismarck had not yet planned to end his playing career and was living with big goals:

  • Family loss: The 36-year-old athlete leaves behind 3 children;

  • New transfer target for 2027: Aiming to further develop his career on the professional pitch, the footballer intended to join the club "Olimpiya" in 2027, but the unexpected tragedy ruined all plans.

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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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