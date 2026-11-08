Ahead of the November 12 match: Details regarding Shomurodov and Husanov revealed

Important changes have occurred ahead of the Uzbekistan national team's official training camp for the November FIFA window.

According to information provided by the coaching staff, a key member of the national team's defensive line, Abdukodir Khusanov will not be called up for the November camp. At the same time, the captain and leading striker Eldor Shomurodov will also be unavailable to the team during the initial days of the camp.

What is the reason for Khusanov's absence and Shomurodov's situation?

The national team's headquarters provided an official statement regarding the status of the key players:

Abdukodir Khusanov in full recovery: The national team's medical and coaching staff decided not to call him up for this camp to avoid risking his health, taking into account the young defender's physical condition and recovery process;

Eldor Shomurodov's delay: The national team captain, who is included in the official squad list, will miss the first few days of training due to family reasons and will join the main group later.

Details of the upcoming friendly match against Russia

As part of the November break, the Uzbekistan national team will face an important international test in Tashkent:

Opponent: Russia national team;

Date and time: November 12 at 20:00 ;

Venue: in Tashkent, Pakhtakor Central Stadium.

This encounter will serve as an important testing ground for our national team to try out new tactical schemes and assess the potential of reserve forces in the defensive and attacking lines.