“It is very painful”: Maresca reveals the reason for City’s third consecutive defeat

Following a 1-3 away defeat to Nottingham Forest in the 10th round of the English Premier League, Manchester City manager Enzo Maresca shared his thoughts after the match.

According to a statement on the official website of the “Citizens,” the Italian specialist called this unexpected setback on the road a painful blow and emphasized that defensive errors would not go unpunished.

This match was the Manchester City’s third consecutive unsuccessful result in the Premier League.

“If you make a mistake, you get punished”: Maresca’s main grievances

The City boss explained that despite his team controlling the game, the final result was negative:

Control was useless: “It is a very painful result. We had the initiative for most of the game and kept possession. But the Premier League is a league where if you don’t take your chances and make mistakes in defense, you are always severely punished.”

The opponent’s high level of dedication: Maresca gave special credit to the hosts’ performance: “Nottingham Forest defended brilliantly, showed great dedication on the pitch, and made the most of the opportunities they created.”

A hard lesson before the international break

The defeat on the eve of the international break has inevitably affected the mood within the club:

Serious analysis during the break: “It is mentally tough to head into the international break with this mood; it leaves a bitter impression. This is our first defeat in the competition, and it must be a huge lesson for us.”

The task of returning to winning ways: The specialist stated that during the two-week break, the coaching staff will thoroughly analyze the shortcomings, and the squad must regain its strength to return to a winning streak.

Match chronicle and goal details

The match, held on the evening of November 7, began with intense attacks from the hosts: