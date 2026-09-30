Pep Guardiola breaks silence after Manchester City found guilty

·52·Sport
Pep Guardiola breaks silence after Manchester City found guilty

The situation surrounding Manchester City, found guilty of over a hundred breaches of Premier League financial rules, is escalating. Following the historic decision by an independent commission, head coach Pep Guardiola has expressed his stance for the first time, firmly declaring his loyalty to the club's board and fans. This event has become one of the most serious scandals in English football history, shaking the foundations of the league. This is reported by Goal.com reports .

Financial violations and investigation details

According to Goal.com, an independent commission has found Manchester City guilty of 114 out of 115 charges. The extensive investigation, which lasted several years, covered the period between 2009 and 2018. According to official findings, the club entered into sham contracts with commercial partners to artificially inflate revenue and understate costs.

The commission's report highlights that the club deliberately concealed the true state of its financial health from auditors and football regulators. Furthermore, league officials confirmed that the Manchester City organization repeatedly breached the league's obligations regarding cooperation and good faith. These instances demonstrate that the club exceeded established financial limits during its period of dominance in the domestic league.

Pep Guardiola's firm stance

Against the backdrop of these serious accusations, Pep Guardiola released an emotional statement on his social media pages, showing his unconditional support for the team. The Catalan expert stated that he would overcome these trials in unity with the club's management, players, staff, and supporters. In his address, he specifically noted that every fan is with the club and that they will overcome this difficult period together.

Reaction from the Premier League chief

Premier League Chief Executive Richard Masters issued a statement following the decision, saying the scale of the violations is unprecedented in the history of the top division. In Masters' view, the club systematically breached Premier League rules for nearly a decade, and the final decision proves the league's commitment to ensuring fairness.

This event is being assessed as a significant test showing that even the world's most powerful football clubs can be held accountable. Although one of the charges was not proven, the scale of the proven violations will undoubtedly lead to serious legal and sporting challenges for Manchester City in the future.

Manchester CityPep GuardiolaPremier LeagueFootball NewsEnglish Championship
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Jahongir Tursunov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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