Islam Makhachev learns boxing secrets from Bakhodir Jalolov in Tashkent (video)

One of the world's strongest MMA fighters, UFC champion Islam Makhachev, is currently visiting the capital of Uzbekistan, Tashkent.

Although rumors have circulated on social media suggesting the athlete arrived to learn skills from Uzbek boxers or for a special training camp, his visit is actually driven by a completely different major international mission.

The jubilee World Championship in Tashkent and the status of international ambassador

Makhachev's visit to Uzbekistan is directly linked to a major historical event in the country's sporting life:

50th Jubilee World Championship: From November 6–8, 2026, the city of Tashkent is hosting the most prestigious competition in sambo — the 50th Jubilee World Championship;

Guest of honor and sambo ambassador: The UFC champion has been invited to this global competition as an official guest of honor and international sambo ambassador;

Cooperation with Emelianenko: During official events in the capital, Islam Makhachev, together with martial arts legend Fedor Emelianenko, received official verification certificates as sambo ambassadors and is participating in a series of important meetings.

Sensational sparring with Bakhodir Jalolov: Details of the meeting in May

The unusual training session between Bakhodir Jalolov and Islam Makhachev, which has resurfaced on social media, actually took place in Tashkent in May of this year:

Grappling match: Despite being a boxer, two-time Olympic champion and undefeated professional heavyweight Bakhodir Jalolov tested his strength against the MMA star on the mat under grappling rules;

Huge weight and height difference: Despite the significant physical disparity between the athletes (Jalolov is a giant heavyweight, while Makhachev is in a much lighter category), the UFC champion demonstrated his absolute agility and superiority in wrestling elements and ground technique;

Mutual high respect: At the end of the training, Jalolov highly praised Makhachev's physical power and wrestling school, and the Dagestani fighter posted a historic photo with the Uzbek boxing star on his social media, expressing mutual respect.

Currently, both athletes remain at the pinnacle of their respective fields, and Makhachev's arrival in the capital for the Sambo World Championship has become a real celebration for local martial arts enthusiasts.