Chelsea vs Manchester Utd: Lineups and Live Text Commentary
Premier League: Chelsea vs Manchester Utd. Kick-off: 31 October, 17:30 (Tashkent time).
After kick-off, events will be updated in the live text commentary.
Chelsea starting lineup: 39. Penders M., 34. Acheampong J., 25. Caicedo M. (captain), 6. Colwill L., 41. Estêvão, 3. Fofana W., 45. Lavia R., 7. Neto P., 2. Palestra M., 10. Palmer C., 17. Rogers M.
Chelsea substitutes: 4. Barco V., 29. Chavarria P., 22. Emegha E., 27. Gusto M., 32. Nicoll-Jazuli M., 23. Quenda G., 28. Sharman-Lowe T., 37. Subuloye O., 18. Welbeck D.
Chelsea head coach: Alonso X.
Manchester Utd starting lineup: 1. Lammens S., 17. Andrey Santos, 20. Baleba C., 10. Cunha M., 2. Dalot D., 16. Diallo A., 8. Fernandes B. (captain), 5. Maguire H., 6. Martinez Li., 19. Mbeumo B., 15. Yoro L.
Manchester Utd substitutes: 12. Darlow K., 4. de Ligt M., 26. Heaven A., 31. Lacey S., 37. Mainoo K., 3. Mazraoui N., 7. Mount M., 18. Tielemans Y., 11. Zirkzee J.
Manchester Utd head coach: Carrick M.
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