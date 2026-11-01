Goal show from Shomurodov and Fayzullayev: Istanbul Basaksehir wins 5:2 (video)

The match held as part of the 10th round of the Turkish Super Lig turned into a real celebration for Uzbek football fans. Hosting Samsunspor on their home turf, Istanbul Basaksehir secured a big and convincing 5:2 victory.

In this high-scoring encounter, two leaders of the Uzbekistan national team — Eldor Shomurodov and Abbosbek Fayzullayev, contributed significantly to their team's win by finding the back of the net.

Success of the Uzbek duo and match chronology

The match began with total attacking dominance by the hosts and was rich in goals:

Quick goal from Shomurodov (10th minute): As early as the 10th minute of the game, experienced striker Eldor Shomurodov showcased his skill and opened the scoring — 1:0;

First-half dominance: Andreas Skov Olsen in the 25th minute and Bayram in the 41st minute accurately targeted the opponent's goal, solidifying the hosts' lead before the break;

Goal from the defender (75th minute): In the second half, Ba scored the team's fourth goal, further extending the lead;

Fayzullayev's finishing strike (90+1 minute): Abbosbek Fayzullayev, who came on as a substitute in the 78th minute, scored the fifth goal in the 90+1 minute of stoppage time, putting the final touch on the match.

For the visitors, Koulibaly (22') and Tavsan (84') scored.

Situation in the tournament table

This victory provided three important points for Istanbul Basaksehir:

Istanbul Basaksehir: Increased their point tally to 14, climbing to 10th place in the league table;

Samsunspor: After a heavy defeat, the visitors remain in the danger zone in 17th place with 4 points.

Match report:

Turkish Championship. 10th round

Istanbul Basaksehir — Samsunspor 5:2

Goals: Eldor Shomurodov 10, Koulibaly (22'), Andreas Skov Olsen 25, Bayram 41, Ba 75, Tavsan (84'), Abbosbek Fayzullayev 90+1.

Istanbul Basaksehir lineup:

Muhammed, Karbounik, Emin, Ba, Saba, Kaluzinski, Kamne, Brnich (Fayzullayev, 78), Olsen (Sari, 78), Shomurodov (Visca, 83), Selke (Yildirim, 67).