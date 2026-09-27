Roberto Mancini denies involvement in Manchester City financial charges

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Roberto Mancini denies involvement in Manchester City financial charges

Italy national team head coach Roberto Mancini has completely distanced himself from the situation regarding financial irregularities and controversial contracts alleged against Manchester City, the club he once managed. According to Goal.com, the specialist firmly insisted that the reigning Premier League champions are innocent and rejected the accusations against him. This is reported by Goal.com .

Ahead of Monday's Nations League match against Turkey, he answered questions at a press conference regarding a second contract allegedly signed with the United Arab Emirates club Al-Jazira, which reportedly paid a consulting fee of 2.03 million euros for just four days of work per year.

Financial investigations and suspicious contracts

Germany's Der Spiegel previously published an investigation claiming that Roberto Mancini received additional income through secret agreements beyond his main salary at Manchester City. The 115 charges against the club cover a nine-year period, including his four-year tenure.

However, the experienced coach stated that these accusations have nothing to do with him. According to him, the reports circulating in the press and the claims regarding the second contract are baseless, and if there is any problem, it is the club's business, not his.

Manchester City management's response

"I don't believe Manchester City is guilty, quite the opposite. This is not a problem that worries me, and it is not news. Manchester City is innocent, and as for the double contract, if there is an issue, it is their problem, not mine," Mancini told the media.

While Mancini is trying to distance himself from these controversies, Manchester City continues to fight against the wide-ranging charges. In a statement on the club's official website, chairman Khaldoon Al-Mubarak stated that the team is completely innocent and will not back down from its position despite the legal investigations.

The club leader emphasized that despite the growing noise, nothing has changed and the team has overcome previous difficulties together. Manchester City continues its legal battle to maintain its sporting position and achieve justice regarding the financial charges.

Roberto ManciniManchester CityPremier LeagueFootball NewsAl-Jazira
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Jahongir Tursunov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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