The English Premier League has confirmed the official calendar for the 2027/2028 season. The new championship will kick off on August 13, and the final round matches will be held on May 21, 2028. Factors such as player rest, the density of matches during the winter holiday period, and international competitions were taken into account when forming the calendar.

According to information published on the official Premier League website, the 2027/2028 championship will begin on Friday, August 13, 2027. The final round of the season will take place on May 21, 2028.

As usual, all matches in the final round of the championship will start at the same time. This serves to create equal conditions for teams in the fight for the title, European competition spots, and other important positions in the league table during the decisive stage of the season.

75 days of rest for players

One of the important aspects of the new calendar is that players will be given a full 75 days of rest after the conclusion of the 2026/2027 season.

The Premier League leadership has focused on creating the necessary conditions for players' physical recovery by maintaining the break between seasons. This is especially important for players who participate in many matches throughout a season, including national championships, cup competitions, European tournaments, and national team duties.

Also, the 2027/2028 Premier League season will conclude one week before the UEFA Champions League final. This is another factor that was considered in planning related to the European competition calendar.

33 weekend rounds and 5 midweek rounds

The 2027/2028 championship calendar includes 33 rounds scheduled for weekends and 5 rounds held in the middle of the week.

Such a calendar is aimed at distributing the clubs' match load throughout the season and improving planning opportunities for teams participating in various competitions.

Premier League clubs may participate in the national championship, FA Cup, League Cup, and European competitions simultaneously. Therefore, the time between rounds, recovery opportunities, and match density directly affect the condition of the players.

A break of at least 60 hours during the Christmas and New Year period

In the new season's calendar, the Premier League has also paid special attention to the time between matches during the winter holidays.

During the Christmas and New Year holidays, the break between two rounds will be no less than 60 hours. This decision was made to allocate more time for players' physical recovery and to reduce match density during the winter period.

In English football, the holiday period is usually considered one of the most intense stages of the championship. Playing several matches in a short period creates a serious physical load for clubs. The new calendar aims to create conditions for player recovery by ensuring the break between rounds does not fall below the established standard.

Thus, the 2027/2028 English Premier League season will begin on August 13 and end on May 21, 2028. The new calendar not only set the main dates for the championship but also included measures aimed at managing player rest and match density throughout the season.