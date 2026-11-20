16-year-old Timur Rustamov from Kashkadarya has set a record by conquering the 6,812-meter-high Ama Dablam peak in the Himalayas. According to the young climber, he has become the youngest person to reach this summit.

Timur Rustamov reached the summit of Ama Dablam on November 8, 2026, at 07:52 local time. At that moment, he was 16 years, 2 months, and 28 days old.

This result is of great significance for the young climber. According to him, conquering Ama Dablam was one of the goals he had long dreamed of achieving. Despite the complexities and challenges of high-altitude mountain conditions, he did not back down and managed to reach his target.

Thus, Timur Rustamov achieved a major milestone through his courage, determination, and relentless drive. Conquering one of the famous Himalayan peaks at the age of 16 has become a significant achievement in his mountaineering career.