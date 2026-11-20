The 41-year-old hockey player last scored on October 11 in a match against Seattle. However, Washington lost that game 3-5 as well.

Thus, the famous forward's goalless streak has reached 15 consecutive games. According to the NHL press service, this is the longest goalless streak of Ovechkin's entire career in the league.

The Washington Capitals lost 3-6 to the Buffalo Sabres in an NHL regular-season game. Although Alexander Ovechkin provided one assist in the match, he was unable to find the back of the net.

For the first time in his NHL career, Alexander Ovechkin's goalless streak has reached 15 games. The 41-year-old Washington Capitals forward failed to score in his latest match, though he did assist his team with a goal. This result marks a personal anti-record in the Russian hockey player's professional career.

Since then, Ovechkin has failed to score in the 15 games he has participated in. During this time, he has continued to help his team with assists, but has been unable to capitalize on opportunities to add to his personal goal tally.

Ovechkin, who is playing his 22nd season in the NHL, currently has 6 points in the current championship. He has 1 goal and 5 assists to his name.

The historic rivalry between Ovechkin and Gretzky

Despite the goalless streak, Alexander Ovechkin remains one of the most prolific hockey players in NHL history. Including Stanley Cup playoff games, he is trailing only Wayne Gretzky in total goals scored.

NHL all-time goal scoring report:

Wayne Gretzky, Canadian hockey player — 1,016 goals;

Alexander Ovechkin, Russian hockey player — 1,007 goals (regular season and playoffs).

Ovechkin has scored 930 goals in regular seasons. Including his playoff goals, his total count has reached 1,007.

This figure has brought the Russian hockey player even closer to Gretzky's historic record. However, due to the current season's goalless streak and Ovechkin's age, his future performance is of particular interest to hockey fans.

Will this be Ovechkin's final season in the NHL?

According to reports, this season will be the Russian forward's last in the NHL. If that is the case, how close Ovechkin gets to Gretzky's total goal record in the final stage of his career will become one of the most discussed topics in the hockey world.

For Ovechkin, who has not scored in 15 games, the upcoming matches will be important not only for the team's results but also from the perspective of personal historical milestones. When he will end his goalless streak and what other results he will record in his final season remain the focus of fans' attention.