Priyanka Chopra's four-year-old daughter wins fans' hearts by reciting a Hindu prayer! (video)
Indian actress Priyanka Chopra shared a heartwarming video on her social media pages featuring her four-year-old daughter, Malti Marie. In it, little Malti is seen sitting in her mother's lap, reciting the "Gayatri Mantra" in a sweet tone.
In the video, the little girl sits on her mother's lap in front of their home shrine and recites the ancient Hindu prayer by heart. Her pronunciation of the words and the unique melody with which she recites the prayer melted Priyanka's heart as well. Delighted by her daughter's performance, the actress could not hide her admiration, saying to her: "So beautiful!"
Along with this video, Priyanka Chopra also shared some highlights from the weekend she spent with her family. Through these shots, the actress showed that while raising her daughter Malti in a family where different cultures blend, she is also teaching her the traditions and spiritual values of the Indian people.
The little girl's heartfelt recitation of the prayer left a warm impression on social media users. In particular, these intimate moments spent with her mother in front of the shrine caught the attention of many.
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