Indian actress Priyanka Chopra shared a heartwarming video on her social media pages featuring her four-year-old daughter, Malti Marie. In it, little Malti is seen sitting in her mother's lap, reciting the "Gayatri Mantra" in a sweet tone.

In the video, the little girl sits on her mother's lap in front of their home shrine and recites the ancient Hindu prayer by heart. Her pronunciation of the words and the unique melody with which she recites the prayer melted Priyanka's heart as well. Delighted by her daughter's performance, the actress could not hide her admiration, saying to her: "So beautiful!"