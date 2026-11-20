According to the ancient beliefs of the Javanese people, the hair whorls on a baby's head are linked to their future character. There are views that the number and placement of these hair swirls, known as uneng-uneng in the Javanese language, can indicate what kind of person a child will grow up to be.

According to folk legends:

- One hair whorl — a child with a normal, calm temperament.

- Two hair whorls — an agile, stubborn child who may be a bit difficult to raise.

- More than two hair whorls — a person with a unique character that stands out from others.

Of course, these views are not scientifically proven. They are part of the customs, legends, and folk beliefs passed down from generation to generation among the Javanese people.

But imagine, what if a baby has not just one or two, but dozens of hair whorls on their head? According to these ancient views of the Javanese people, what could such a situation mean? Perhaps it would be interpreted as a sign that they are destined for a unique fate, completely different from others?