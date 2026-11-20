A brown bear has appeared near Piskom village in the Bostanlyk district of Tashkent region. A video showing the wild animal walking freely along the road has spread across social media.

In the video, citizens traveling by car can be seen spotting the bear walking on the road. They managed to film the wild animal, which continued walking along the road as if unbothered by the surrounding vehicles.

It is reported that the incident occurred near Piskom village. However, it is currently unknown where the bear came from or where it headed afterward.

Responsible authorities have not yet provided an official statement regarding the incident. At the moment, the sighting of the wild animal near a residential area is sparking interest among social media users.