Revolutionary change in Uzbek football: Super League is moving to the "autumn-spring" system

A decisive step has been taken on an issue that has been a subject of debate in Uzbek professional football for many years. On October 2, the General Meeting — the supreme body of the Professional Football League — took place in the conference hall of the Bunyodkor stadium.

During the meeting, a detailed working plan of the League was presented to officially transition the club football season to the "autumn-spring" system, which complies with European standards. According to the presented draft calendar, the transition to the new system is planned to begin starting from the 2028/29 season. So, what major changes are expected in our national championship, and what will the new calendar look like?

Transition period and details of the new format

In the project presented by the League, the stages of the season and transfer windows are distributed as follows:

The 2027 season in the usual order: No drastic changes are expected next season, and the 2027 Super League matches will kick off on February 26;

Uzbekistan Cup in a separate timeframe: According to the new plan, it is proposed that the 2028 Uzbekistan Cup be held from March 1 to May 31;

Summer transfer window: Will last from July 1 to September 9 (10 weeks);

Super League 1st round: Will be held from August 18 to December 24, 2028;

Winter transfer window: Covers the period from January 2 to February 13, 2029 (6 weeks);

Super League 2nd round: Will last from February 23 to May 31, 2029, concluding the season.

How will the final decision be made?

The League management specifically noted that this calendar is a proposed draft. The final decision will be made in comprehensive coordination with club management, the Uzbekistan Football Association (UFA), specialists, and the broader football community.

Calendar of the 2028/29 season in the "autumn-spring" system (Schedule)

Competition / Stage Timeframe Duration / Note Uzbekistan Cup March 1 – May 31, 2028 Held at the beginning of the season Summer transfer window July 1 – September 9, 2028 Lasts for 10 weeks Super League: 1st round August 18 – December 24, 2028 Autumn and winter part Winter transfer window January 2 – February 13, 2029 Lasts for 6 weeks Super League: 2nd round February 23 – May 31, 2029 Decisive spring stage Start of the 2027 season February 26, 2027 Last full season under the old system

The transition to such a system is expected to help synchronize Uzbek clubs with AFC Champions League matches and the international transfer market.

In your opinion, will the transition of the Uzbekistan Super League to the "autumn-spring" system have a positive impact on the quality of football and fan attendance at stadiums, or could weather conditions in late autumn and winter pose a problem?

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