The incident took place on October 17 during a third-division match between the teams Ciudad de Yantzaza and Rio Aguarico.

This was reported by the press service of the Ecuadorian Football Federation (FEF).

A conflict that occurred in Ecuador's third division has led to severe consequences for the player. Ciudad de Yantzaza defender Jhon Perlaza was handed an 8-year disqualification for throwing a stone at a match official and injuring him. As a result of the incident, the assistant referee had to undergo surgery.

In Ecuador, strict disciplinary action has been taken against a footballer who threw a stone at an assistant referee during a match. He has been banned from any football-related activity for 8 years.

It is reported that Ciudad de Yantzaza defender Jhon Perlaza threw a stone at the referee. The stone hit the head referee's assistant in the face, causing him serious injury.

Due to the need for immediate medical assistance for the victim, the match was stopped prematurely. According to the federation, the assistant referee underwent surgery, and his recovery and rehabilitation process could take up to 60 days.

The player is banned from football until 2034

The Disciplinary Committee of the Ecuadorian Football Federation found Jhon Perlaza guilty of physical assault against a match official.

8-year disqualification

The player has been deprived of the right to participate in any football-related activity until October 19, 2034. This decision effectively sidelines Perlaza from football for nearly eight years.

The club did not go unpunished either

A number of sanctions were also applied to the Ciudad de Yantzaza club for the incident. The team was ordered to pay a fine of 2 thousand dollars.

In addition, the club was obligated to pay 4.3 thousand dollars for the medical expenses of the injured assistant referee. The team will also be unable to play its next three home matches at its own stadium.

This incident once again shows that aggressive behavior on the football pitch can have a serious impact not only on a player's career but also on the reputation and financial situation of the entire club.