Woman arrested in Fergana for demanding 20 million soums by threatening with intimate photos
In Toshloq district, a woman demanded 20 million soums from an acquaintance, threatening to distribute their personal information and intimate photos to relatives and expose them on social media. She was apprehended by operative officers while receiving half of the demanded amount.
A case of extortion has been uncovered in the Toshloq district of Fergana region. The woman, who demanded money from her acquaintance by threatening to disclose their personal secrets, was caught while receiving 10 million soums. A criminal case has been initiated regarding the incident.
This was reported by the Investigative Department under the Ministry of Internal Affairs.
Threatened with personal information and intimate photos
According to the Investigative Department, on November 4, 2026, a citizen filed an application addressed to the head of the Toshloq District Internal Affairs Department.
The application states that the suspect threatened to send the acquaintance's confidential information and personal, intimate photos to their close relatives and distribute them on social media.
She demanded 20 million soums, threatening to humiliate the victim by disclosing this information.
Arrested while receiving 10 million soums
Following the report, operative officers of the internal affairs agencies conducted a relevant operation.
During the operation, the suspect was apprehended in front of a wedding hall in Toshloq district while receiving 10 million soums of the demanded money. The funds were seized as material evidence.
According to preliminary information, the woman had demanded 20 million soums from the victim and was caught while receiving half of that amount during the operative event.
Criminal case initiated for extortion
A criminal case has been initiated regarding this incident under Article 165, Part 1 of the Criminal Code, which covers the elements of extortion.
Preliminary investigation activities are currently underway.
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