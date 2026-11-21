In Toshloq district, a woman demanded 20 million soums from an acquaintance, threatening to distribute their personal information and intimate photos to relatives and expose them on social media. She was apprehended by operative officers while receiving half of the demanded amount.

A case of extortion has been uncovered in the Toshloq district of Fergana region. The woman, who demanded money from her acquaintance by threatening to disclose their personal secrets, was caught while receiving 10 million soums. A criminal case has been initiated regarding the incident.

This was reported by the Investigative Department under the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

Threatened with personal information and intimate photos

According to the Investigative Department, on November 4, 2026, a citizen filed an application addressed to the head of the Toshloq District Internal Affairs Department.