The Russian-produced animated series “Masha and the Bear” is achieving great success on the international streaming platform Netflix. In the first half of 2026, projects belonging to the franchise were viewed a total of 49.1 million times. The total time spent watching them reached 133.9 million hours. This was reported by RBK.

Interestingly, the success of the animated series is not limited to a single season or a specific project. Several seasons of the main series, as well as its spin-offs, have also sparked significant interest among Netflix viewers.

Which season was watched the most?

In the first half of 2026, the main “Masha and the Bear” animated series was viewed 40.4 million times on Netflix. A total of 126.6 million hours were spent watching this project.

In terms of seasons, the fifth season recorded the highest result, with 11.6 million views. The following positions were occupied by these seasons: