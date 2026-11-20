“Masha and the Bear” is conquering the world: Number of views on Netflix revealed
The Russian-produced animated series “Masha and the Bear” is achieving great success on the international streaming platform Netflix. In the first half of 2026, projects belonging to the franchise were viewed a total of 49.1 million times. The total time spent watching them reached 133.9 million hours. This was reported by RBK.
Interestingly, the success of the animated series is not limited to a single season or a specific project. Several seasons of the main series, as well as its spin-offs, have also sparked significant interest among Netflix viewers.
Which season was watched the most?
In the first half of 2026, the main “Masha and the Bear” animated series was viewed 40.4 million times on Netflix. A total of 126.6 million hours were spent watching this project.
In terms of seasons, the fifth season recorded the highest result, with 11.6 million views. The following positions were occupied by these seasons:
Fifth season — 11.6 million views;
First season — 11 million;
Second season — 7.6 million;
Third season — 6.9 million;
Fourth season — 3.3 million.
These figures show that not only the new episodes of the animated series but also the previous seasons continue to hold the attention of the international audience.
Spin-offs also garnered millions of views
Other projects in the “Masha and the Bear” franchise have also achieved respectable results on Netflix.
In particular, the “Legend of the 12 Months” spin-off was viewed 6.8 million times. 2.6 million hours were spent watching this project.
The first season of the “Masha’s Spooky Stories” animated series recorded 1.9 million views and 4.7 million hours of watch time.
Netflix broadcasts the animated series in over 100 countries
The partnership with Netflix is also helping to further strengthen the position of “Masha and the Bear” in the international market.
In June of this year, the streaming platform acquired the rights to new seasons of the animated series and extended the agreement for previously aired episodes. This allowed Netflix to broadcast the cartoon in over 100 countries, including nations such as the USA and Canada.
The success of the franchise is not limited to English-speaking countries. For example, in Germany, the official German-language YouTube channel for “Masha and the Bear” has entered the country's top 25 rankings.
This channel has 6.95 million subscribers, and its videos have been viewed a total of 3.7 billion times.
Thus, the “Masha and the Bear” animated series is demonstrating its global popularity through millions of views on Netflix, billions of views on YouTube, and the expansion of its international distribution geography.
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