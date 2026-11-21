Scientists in the USA have developed special socks that help reduce fatigue and save energy when walking long distances. These innovative socks firmly wrap around the base of the toes, serving to reduce the effort expended during the walking process. The results of the study were published in the scientific journal Proceedings of the Royal Society B: Biological Sciences.

The special socks were created by researchers at the University of Texas in the USA. Their main difference from ordinary socks lies in the three dense bands woven into the fabric. These bands hold the front part of the foot firmly, preventing it from expanding excessively to the sides when weight is applied.

Scientists found that this pressure increases the stiffness of the foot's arch, which bends during walking, by 65 percent. At the same time, the natural mobility of the foot is maintained during the final stage of taking a step, allowing a person to push off the ground and move forward easily.

How were the new socks tested?

To check the effectiveness of the technology, researchers recruited 12 healthy volunteers with an average age of 28. They walked on a treadmill for five minutes, first in ordinary socks purchased from stores, and then in the special socks developed by the scientists.

During the experiment, experts also monitored the participants' breathing process. Specifically, they measured the amount of oxygen absorbed by the body during inhalation and the amount of carbon dioxide released during exhalation. Using these indicators, the amount of energy expended during walking was estimated.

The results showed that using the new socks reduces energy expenditure during walking by approximately 2 percent. At first glance, this might not seem like a large difference. However, the study authors compared this effect to losing two kilograms of body weight. In their opinion, such energy savings could be of significant importance, especially for people who travel long distances on foot.

How do the foot muscles work?

During the study, scientists discovered another interesting phenomenon. When wearing the special socks, the calf muscles work with slightly more force, but their contraction speed slows down. As a result, the overall energy expenditure during movement decreases.

Experts compared this process to shifting to a higher gear on a bicycle. In this case, the cyclist uses more force to turn the pedals, but the movement occurs more slowly. The muscle operating mode changes in a similar way with the new socks.

Who might use the new invention in the future?

The developers have already filed a patent application for this technology. The study authors emphasize that in the future, the special socks could help people cover longer distances while feeling less tired.

Furthermore, it is expected that they could also make walking easier for people with varying levels of mobility.

At the same time, it should be noted that the study was conducted with only 12 participants so far. Therefore, the results obtained are preliminary. Additional large-scale trials are required to determine the true effectiveness of the new socks and their impact on different people.