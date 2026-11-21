A family tragedy occurred in the Azerbaijani capital, Baku, following photos posted on social media. An 18-year-old boy demanded that his sister delete her Instagram photos. After the girl refused, an argument broke out between them, and the young man attacked his 23-year-old sister with a knife. As a result, the young woman lost her life.

Comments on Instagram caused a family dispute

It is reported that the tragic incident took place in Baku on November 16, 2026.

The deceased was 23-year-old artist Gulyara Mehtiyeva, and the suspect in her death is her 18-year-old stepbrother, Oyxon Mehdiyev. It is noted that they shared the same father but had different mothers.

Oyxon Mehdiyev was a second-year student at the Azerbaijan State Academy of Physical Education and Sports.

According to preliminary information, the young man was unhappy with the photos his sister posted on social media. In particular, comments left by strange men under the photos provoked his anger.

He demanded that his sister delete these photos from Instagram. However, Gulyara did not want to do so. As a result, a sharp disagreement arose between the siblings.

Kitchen argument ends in tragedy

According to reports, Oyxon, who returned home from his studies, argued with his sister again in the kitchen. During the dispute, he stabbed Gulyara three times with a knife. The blows struck her heart and neck areas.

Neighbors who heard the girl's screams called for help. Gulyara was taken to the hospital, but doctors were unable to save her life.

18-year-old boy arrested

Law enforcement agencies have arrested the suspect, Oyxon Mehdiyev. According to reports, he confessed during questioning that he committed the crime out of jealousy.

A criminal case has been initiated, and preliminary investigation actions are underway. A legal assessment of the suspect's actions will be provided during the investigation and trial process.

This incident is a tragic case showing what dire consequences a dispute caused by photos on social media or comments left under them can lead to. However, no jealousy, disagreement, or personal dissatisfaction can justify taking a human life.